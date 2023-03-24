Three dead in a strong earthquake that struck Afghanistan, India and Pakistan – News





The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountain range near the remote Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan

Posted: Tue, Mar 21, 2023, 9:12 p.m

Last update: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 7:09 AM

[Editor's note: This is an older version of the story. For latest updates on fatalities, injuries, click here.]

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Tuesday night, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, killing two people in the country’s east and a child in neighboring Pakistan.

The earthquake was very deep, 194 kilometers, and its epicenter was in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the remote Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan.

A 13-year-old girl died when a wall collapsed on her house and 150 people were injured in the northern district of Swat, where hospitals declared a state of emergency, police officer Shafiullah Gandapur told Reuters. Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Disaster Mitigation, said two people were killed in the eastern province of Laghman.

The authorities and aid workers said that strong tremors were felt in Badakhshan and other northern regions. A Red Cross spokesman said they had no immediate reports of damage in the capital of Badakhshan but were checking other areas.

Mohzadin Ahmadi, head of the information department in Badakhshan, told Reuters that they are also checking the province for any losses, but there have been no reports so far.

“We felt a strong earthquake. According to preliminary information, the main (affected) place was Yamghan district,” he said.

Some of the remote mountain villages of Badakhshan can be difficult to reach and do not have telephone or Internet access.

And in Faizabad, the provincial capital, Ashraf Nael, 29, said he was at home on Tuesday night when the windows of his family’s house started shaking vigorously for about a minute.

“My brothers and sisters fled abroad… We live in a concrete house, those houses made of mud may have been damaged,” he said.

In Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a 90-meter-long wall collapsed around a police station, according to a police spokesman, but caused no injuries.

The shaking can be felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi. In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir — the site of a deadly earthquake in 2005 that killed more than 80,000 people — people fled their homes crying and reciting verses, according to a Reuters witness.

The shaking was felt over a 1,000-kilometre area by nearly 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, according to EMSC.

Large parts of southern Asia are seismically active because the tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

