Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman movie review – Murakami’s surreal tales of the Tokyo earthquake | films

Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has inspired some highly regarded films, most recently Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car. Regardless of whether this new Murakami adaptation (based on his short story collection of the same name) is considered the best, I think it may actually capture Murakami’s elusive essence more than anything else – something in being an animation of rotoscope elegant simplicity. It has the lightness of rumination, almost weightlessness, the subtlety of watercolor, the reticence of emotion, the sense of alienation, the dogged play of erotic possibility, and Murakami’s catchphrase: cat.

Pierre Fouldis is directing his first film here, as he has been a longtime composer. His musical credits include Michael Cuesta’s LIE from 2001, and he also wrote the score for this film, which brings together a galaxy of characters and stories around the recent Tokyo earthquake — and to which he credits a tonal sense of confusion rather than tragedy and sadness. Komura (voiced in English by Ryan Bomarito) is a quiet young man who works quietly at the bank. His wife, Kyoko (Shoshanna Wilder), suffers from insomnia and depression, as she incessantly watches television news reports of the earthquake. She walks into Komura, plagued by a guilty memory of making an outlandish Faustian deal to get together with him in the first place.

Meanwhile, Komura’s older colleague, Katagiri (Marcelo Arroyo) is in trouble with his mean boss for failing to recover a huge debt owed, and Katagiri is secretly visited at his apartment by a giant frog (voiced by Voldes himself) who offers to take care of him. Bank trouble in exchange for his help in a secret battle with a giant underground worm that will cause a second earthquake. Murakami’s whimsical, wistful, and earnest tone is cleverly accentuated.

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman was released March 31 in British and Irish cinemas, with an Australian release date set.

