The public is invited to take a chair home from the famous earthquake memorial





An artwork created in the center of Christchurch to remember the 185 people who died in the 2011 earthquake will be demolished on Saturday, with the public invited to take a chair home with them.

Artist Peter Magindy, who created the first artwork 185 Empty Chairs on an empty site in 2012, said chairs not taken will be burned at a later date or sent to a landfill.

He said, “I hope people will take a chair.”

“I think they belong in a garden. The ideal would be to plant something under it and let it take over the chair, until it slowly collapses.”

Read more: * Artwork of post-earthquake empty chairs in Christchurch to go with the land for sale * 185 empty chairs return to Christchurch city center after a three-month absence * Mented: How 185 empty chairs weathered the earthquake

He said the chairs did not directly represent the people who died in the Canterbury earthquakes.

“It’s about absence.

“It is about the empty chair. The person is not the chair. It is the absence.”

The artwork was first installed by Oxford Tce Baptist Church, then moved to the St Pauls Trinity Pacific Presbyterian location across from the CTV building. It was then moved to its present location on the site of the old St Luke’s Anglican Church on the corner of Kilmore and Manchester Streets in 2021.

The two-year lease on the site expires in March and the Anglican Church Trustees have put the land up for sale.

John Kirk Anderson/Staff

The public is invited to take a chair home with them on Saturday, and the remaining chairs will be burned or sent to a landfill.

Majindi said the chair farewell ceremony will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The gathering will include sipping tea and ringing the bells hanging in the heritage bell tower on the site.

The artist might also burn a small model of a chair he had carved from a tree branch.

The only way left for the artwork, he said, was to make it permanent, which would cost about $1.5 million in addition to the price of any site.

“Raising money is going to be really hard.

“The cost of land around the city will also be difficult.”

He said the best option would be to disperse the 185 white seats between the stands at the new stadium being built in central Christchurch.

This is the only option I can see.

“This will be a great way to remember.”

He said he felt it was right for his artwork to end naturally.

Chairs is more about caring for the grief of those left behind.

“So, this is like moving forward.”

Charlie Gates and Philip Matthews

Memorials to the tragedy and departure of the Reconstruction Authority broker in this bonus episode of Munted, a series about the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/131613778/public-invited-to-take-chair-home-from-famous-earthquake-memorial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related