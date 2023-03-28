How IOM and partners are providing immediate relief to millions





At a time of increasing global lethal events such as earthquakes, floods and hurricanes, we need solidarity in the international community to ensure that aid reaches the most vulnerable. Unfortunately, we have a lack of global solidarity that needs strong leadership to overcome. Some organizations stand up and set an example for others to follow.

It has been more than a month since the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 52,000 people and displaced more than 5.9 million others. The massive damage has left hundreds of thousands of families in need of shelter, health care, water and food, as well as emergency assistance. Thousands of buildings were reduced to rubble. Hospitals – if they are still standing – are overcrowded; Food and water are scarce.

In the early days following a humanitarian crisis, we often ask ourselves, “What can I do to help?”. Organizations can help address this by providing a clear way for citizens to engage in advocacy through solidarity and demand for action.

Organizations such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have been among the first responders on the ground providing much needed support. I was recently able to speak to the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino, about his visit to Turkey, who offered some insights as to the scale of the challenges ahead.

IOM has long experience as a first responder in such crises, responding in Ukraine, Yemen, DRC, Haiti, Venezuela and more. In this case, responding in the first hours and days was a challenge – multiple aftershocks delayed rescue efforts and reaching the most affected areas required enhanced cooperation between government authorities and international and national organizations.

ADIYAMAN, TURKEY – MARCH 14: Karakuş Tumulus Handshake Pillar, located in Adıyaman… [+] Qahta borders, destroyed on March 14, 2023 in Adiyaman, Türkiye. The 2,000-year-old Karakuş Tumulus handshake board on the fringes of Mount Nemrut was destroyed in the earthquake. There were Greek inscriptions on the column, which is about ten meters high. The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria exceeded 45,000, and search and rescue teams began to finish their work. (Photo by Cemal Yurttas/dia images via Getty Images)

Zia’s photo via Getty Images

After assessing the extent of the damage, IOM’s earthquake response in Syria and Turkey is now seeking to reach nearly 1.44 million people in both countries, with temporary shelters, healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene services. However, no organization can operate alone. The scope and scale of operations require joint efforts – a whole-of-society approach – with action by governments, the private sector and civil society, especially when so many issues require our collective attention.

With the support and resources they can get, IOM and its partners are working closely with the government in Turkey to provide urgently needed assistance and services to those most affected by this disaster. Since the earthquake, IOM and its partners have delivered more than 29 flights and 468 truckloads of emergency relief items to those in urgent need of support in Turkey and Syria. But it is only the beginning. There is a lot to be done. In Turkey, Syria and other places around the world under the weight of recent disasters.

In this particular case, the United Nations estimates that nearly 18 million people have been directly affected by the disaster and has requested nearly $1.4 billion to assist the more than 10 million affected. The extent of the destruction and the humanitarian needs are catastrophic. Severe weather and protracted conflict in Syria have put even more pressure on the population: nearly 90 percent were already below the poverty line as local infrastructure and basic services were exhausted. With the multiple earthquakes in February 2023, widespread poverty and loss of livelihood affected both countries and exacerbated the sense of hopelessness and frustration among the affected population.

The world needs leadership to ensure that all stakeholders prioritize shelter and early recovery – including livelihoods and getting small and medium businesses back on their feet – by ensuring adequate resources are allocated to the people and regions that need them most. Conservative estimates are that recovery efforts will take years and rehabilitation efforts could take up to $84 billion over ten years.

As efforts intensify, organizations like the International Organization for Migration need enterprising partners to get their hands together and help pick things up. From monetary and in-kind contributions to the provision of technical expertise and new technologies, the role of multinational corporations, innovative start-ups, SMEs and individuals, will be crucial in bridging the gap of unmet financial and technical needs for international aid agencies.

These innovative partnerships are necessary and urgent. The world is witnessing a rapid increase in disasters, from hurricanes to floods, displacing people and destroying infrastructure. As the world experiences more and more disasters, largely due to our changing climate, we need to ensure that humanitarian organizations like IOM have better resources to respond and that communities are better prepared.

Concerted and coordinated actions will enable us to reach the hardest hit areas and provide some relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Right now, the world needs unity, action, and global citizens to rise up and keep using their voices to demand action; We call for continued support to eradicate poverty and prevent further suffering; He continued to bring hope to save lives in Syria and Turkey. The international community needs to learn lessons and prepare for the future.

Read more about IOM’s ongoing operations here and make a life-saving donation here.

Written with Antonio Vitorino, Director General – IOM

