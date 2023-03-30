545 historic buildings in Istanbul made it earthquake-resistant – Middle East Monitor





Anadolu news agency reported that a total of 545 historic buildings in Istanbul, Turkey were restored to withstand earthquakes following the 1999 Izmit earthquake.

The General Directorate of Institutions of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism completed the restoration of 300 historical buildings and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality restored 245 buildings.

After the twin earthquakes shook Turkey on February 6, the devastation in 11 Turkish provinces drew attention to Istanbul and the earthquake resistance of the historic buildings in the province appeared.

Under the direction of the General Directorate of Foundations, the restoration of mosques, fountains, museums, libraries and cemeteries continues in accordance with the earthquake risk management directives for historic buildings.

In this context, the inherited artifacts whose restoration and enhancement works have been completed include the Spice Bazaar, the Yildiz Hamidiye Mosque and the Fatih Hagia Sophia Madrasa.

Almost 1.3 billion TL ($67 million) was spent on restoration and reinforcement.

Restoration projects for all works of the General Directorate of Institutions are prepared and implemented by the Scientific Committee consisting of architects, civil engineers, art historians and material chemists, who are experts in restoration and antiquities.

Sinan Aksu, Director General of Institutions at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that all restorations are being examined in terms of civil engineering, earthquake and reinforcement projects, if necessary.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality is carrying out maintenance and repair of cultural properties in Istanbul with expert teams and using Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) wrapping for some of the walls of historical structures, such as the walls of Yedikule Gasworks, in order to strengthen them.

Steel turnbuckles were also used to make structures, such as the Basilica Cistern, earthquake-resistant.

Restoration work continues on 33 historical buildings, including Rumeli Hisari Castle.

