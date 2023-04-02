On this day, April 1: An earthquake in the Aleutian Islands triggers a deadly tsunami in Hawaii





People flee an approaching tsunami in Hilo, Hawaii, on April 1, 1946. The tsunami triggered an earthquake in the Aleutian Islands about 4 hours earlier. Image courtesy of the Pacific Tsunami Museum/Wikimedia

April 1 (UPI) – On this date in history:

In 1826, Samuel Morey patented the internal combustion engine.

In 1918, near the end of World War I, the British established the Royal Air Force. Two months later, it began bombing industrial targets in Germany from bases in France.

File photo by Stephen Shaffer/UPI

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was imprisoned for five years after failing to take Germany by force in the failed “Beer Hall Putsch”.

In 1945, American forces rush ashore on the Japanese island of Okinawa to begin one of the longest battles of World War II.

In 1946, a massive earthquake near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska triggered a tsunami that rushed south across the Pacific Ocean, crashing into the Hawaiian Islands causing widespread devastation. The two events resulted in more than 165 casualties in three states.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed legislation calling for mandatory health warnings on packaging of tobacco products and banning cigarette advertisements on television and radio, effective January 1, 1971.

In 1976, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple.

UPI image file

In 1979, the overthrow of the Shah is made official as Iran votes to become an Islamic Republic.

In 1984, Marvin Gaye, whose nearly 25-year career had been rhythm and blues music including “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “Sexual Healing,” was murdered by his preacher father.

In 1992, US President George HW Bush announced a $24 billion aid package for the former Soviet republics.

In 1996, an outbreak of “mad cow disease” forced Britain to plan the mass slaughter of cows.

In 1999, Canada created a new territory, Nunavut, as a means of providing autonomy to the Inuit people.

In 2003, the US Marine Corps rescued Pvt. Jessica Lynch, 19, had been held in Iraq since the March 23 ambush.

In 2009, Sweden became the fifth European country to legalize same-sex marriage, joining Norway, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

In 2012, Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and the voice of Myanmar’s political opposition, won a seat in Parliament less than two years after she was released after nearly two decades of house arrest.

In 2019, Japan announced that its new imperial era name would be “Reiwa”, when Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor, which will happen one month later.

In 2021, a Hong Kong judge found seven pro-democracy protest leaders guilty of organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during the mass protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019.

File photo by Jerome Favre / IBA-IF

