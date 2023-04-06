What to put in your go-to bag, plus supplies to keep at home and in the car – Orange County Register





The go bag is an essential part of preparing for an earthquake, wildfire, or other evacuation order.

What groups do you need

Go-bag: A daypack or duffel bag small enough to carry around—one for each family member. This should contain essentials if you have to leave your home suddenly due to an earthquake, wildfire, flood, or other evacuation order. Keep it packed and ready to grab and go.

Car Kit/Work Kit: Essentials for at least 24 hours in every vehicle and at your workplace, in case you’re away with your go-bag.

Survival Kit: A box of large items for a three-day stay either in or near your home during an emergency or to keep in your car before you drive to safety.

Where should you stay

Although it is convenient to keep a suitcase in your car, consider a) whether the car is sure to be near you at the crucial time and (b) the security implications of keeping personal documents and valuables in your car. For most people, it would make more sense to have a smaller kit in the car and keep your go-to bag indoors, somewhere easy to access.

If you have supplies in more than one place, put a note to that effect in or near your carry-on bag. (Example: “Get a black document bag from the fireproof box in Mike’s office. Put Felix in his briefcase, which is in the laundry room. Survival kit in the blue plastic container on the garage shelf.”) Also consider making a note near The bag that lists its contents. The goal is to be able to put together everything you need for an evacuation in a matter of minutes, without having to stop and think about where you put things.

How often should you check it

Set a date to check your supplies each year. Replace food, batteries, and medicines before they get old. Make sure that spare clothes and shoes are appropriate for your children. Update the information on your flash drive. Recharge your energy block.

What do we put in

This will be different for every household, and the go bag should still be light enough to carry around. Prepacked bags can be purchased from emergency supply companies. Suggested checklist:

Vehicle/work kit

Water, blanket, sweatshirt, sturdy shoes, first aid kit, flashlight with batteries, any necessary medications.

suitcase

(It is assumed that each adult will have a phone, keys, credit/debit card, and identification, and that each pet will be on a leash or in a carrier.)

Water: This will be limited by weight and what you have room for. Two liters weigh 4 lbs.

Food: Non-perishable food that requires no preparation, such as granola bars, dried fruit, tuna in a bag, sturdy crackers, and peanut butter.

Pet food and bowl

Change of sturdy clothes and shoes

Mylar emergency blanket

Flashlight

whistle

Lighter or matches in a waterproof container

paper and pen

cash ($100 in small bills)

First aid kit

prescription

Spare eyeglasses

Hand sanitizer

Portable radio (battery-operated or manual)

extra batteries

mobile charger

Swiss army knife

N95 mask for smoke/particle protection

Indispensable jewelry or other small keepsakes

Documents (digital and paper) in a waterproof bag

• Some of the documents you’ll want in the long run in case your home gets damaged (home inventory, insurance policy, cherished photographs) can be stored on your phone or on a flash drive you keep in your bag.

• You will need hard copies of some items, including anything you will need access to if you do not have a working cell phone or laptop:

Emergency telephone numbers

Medical prescriptions

Personal documents that are difficult to replace, such as passports and birth certificates

A recent photo of each family member and each pet. On the back, write the name, date of birth, physical characteristics, and the name and phone number of the person you can call outside the area.

Also consider: laptop computer, charged power unit and connector cords, and external hard drive containing backup files

baby bag

Clothes and shoes

water and food

Flashlight, whistle, hand sanitizer

Mylar emergency blanket

Book, game, comfort item

Survival kit (plus travel bag)

Water: one gallon per person per day for at least three days (for washing as well as drinking)

Food: Three days of non-perishable food

Pet supplies: extra food and water

Sets or plates/pots/cups

Manual can opener

Blankets or sleeping bags

Paper towels, wet wipes, trash bags

Dish soap and bleach

Plastic covers, masking tape, zip ties

wrench or pliers;

work gloves

Also consider: a fire extinguisher; Books and games. Camping equipment such as a stove, water purifier, tent, and lantern

