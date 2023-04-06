UNHCR Turkey Earthquake Emergency Response (5 April 2023) – Turkey





attachments

Recent developments

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced on April 3 that, after damage assessments, settlements in Bingol, Kayseri, Mardin, Tunceli, Necde and Batman provinces have been declared disaster areas due to the condition of buildings in the six provinces. On April 1, the Minister of Environment, Construction and Climate Change reported that 2.5 million citizens have been hosted in temporary residence areas, and that the ministry will prepare an additional 100,000 containers to host at least 500,000 earthquake-affected citizens in those areas by May. Meanwhile, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said on March 30 that some 610,000 tents and 45,000 containers have been installed in 289 container areas in the affected area.

background

Nearly 22,500 aftershocks have been recorded since February 6, of which at least 45 were between 5 and 6 on the Richter scale. A three-month state of emergency remains in force in 11 provinces directly affected by the earthquakes.

According to the authorities, more than 50,000 people lost their lives in the earthquakes, of whom at least 6,800 were foreign nationals, most of them Syrians.

The Turkish government is leading the response through Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and provincial governors. The Turkish Red Crescent (TRC), local partners and humanitarian organizations work together with disaster and emergency management. The Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) coordinates support for temporary settlements that accommodate refugees and community members. The Ministry of Family and Social Services (MoFSS) provides protection and psychosocial services to women, children and other vulnerable groups.

UNHCR is providing Core Relief Items (CRI) at the request of the Turkish government, including emergency shelter items, tents, blankets, hygiene and kitchen kits, solar lamps, heaters and winter clothes. It also supports UN agencies through in-kind and financial contributions through the UN coordination system.

The UN’s Intersectoral Coordination Mechanism for the Gaziantep earthquake response has been operating since March 1. The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) meets once a week in Ankara. UNHCR leads the Protection Sector and the Cash-Based Intervention Technical Working Group, and contributes to other sectors with partners, NGOs and UN agencies in collaboration with local authorities and regional directorates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/unhcr-turkiye-earthquake-emergency-response-5-april-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related