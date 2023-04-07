Countries are paving the way forward to negotiate a global agreement to protect the world from future pandemic crises





World Health Organization countries have outlined how negotiations on a global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response will progress with the aim of presenting a draft agreement for approval by the World Health Assembly in May 2024. At the end of Thursday, discussions on the draft agreement on the pandemic took place during the fifth meeting Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB)which includes 194 WHO countries. Ms Precious Matsoso, Co-Chair of the INB South Africa office, said: “Countries from all parts of the world were able to discuss their ideas, concerns and proposals in a forum that all countries could hear and consider.” The countries agreed to leave a window open for additional written proposals until April 22 and that those proposals would be compiled with all others made in recent weeks into a package that would be made available to all drafting group participants. The INB Office will then, by May 22nd, along with this package, submit the Office’s text for consideration by the Drafting Group, including options where possible, based on all submissions received and included in the compilation document. The INB drafting group will meet in June to continue negotiations. Co-chair of the INB office, Mr. Roland Driece from the Netherlands, said: “The world understands that what we want and need is an agreement that will help us not to repeat the mistakes of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many suggestions and constructive suggestions on the table on how to do that.” Under a process agreed by governments at a special session of the World Health Assembly in late 2021, negotiations on a draft agreement on the pandemic will aim to produce a final draft for consideration at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024. In parallel with the negotiations on the agreement on the pandemic, governments also discuss more than 300 amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) in an effort to strengthen those regulations and make the world safer from infectious diseases while ensuring greater equity in the global response to public health emergencies. Governments have worked to ensure consistency and alignment between INB and IHR processes. Proposed amendments to the IHR will also be presented to the World Health Assembly in 2024 and, together with a future pandemic agreement, would provide a comprehensive, complementary and synergistic set of global health agreements.

