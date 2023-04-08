Quake survivors in southern Turkey struggle with their mental health after two monthsExBulletin





Two months after deadly earthquakes in southern Turkey, millions of survivors suffer the mental health toll of the horrific disaster.

Adrian Florida, host:

Survivors of the massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria two months ago still shudder at the memories of that night. More than 56,000 people have been killed in the two countries. For the millions who have experienced it but survived, the trauma and grief continues. NPR’s Fatma Tanis went to Antakya, one of the hardest-hit cities in southern Turkey, and has this report.

Unidentified Child #1: (speaking in a language other than English).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking in a language other than English).

Fatma Tanis, Belen: The parking lot of the stadium, one of the few permanent large buildings in Antakya, is now a large tented camp for thousands of earthquake survivors. It is supervised by the Turkish government and aid organizations. Children play outside some large tents covered in graffiti called psychosocial support, while their mothers watch from a distance.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD 2: (Speaking in a language other than English).

Unidentified Child #3: (speaking in a language other than English).

Tanis: 34-year-old Hafsa Basar, who fled with her children when the six-storey building collapsed during the earthquake, destroying many of their neighbours. They jumped over the balcony, which fell on their car. The only things they could catch were two parrots.

Hafsa Basar: (speaking Turkish).

Tanis: Since then, she told me her little girl couldn’t sleep at night and would often wake up screaming. Then Bassar began sending her children to a treatment tent, where mental health professionals volunteered to help children and families.

PASR: (through interpreter) I’m not sure exactly how they did it. They play some games with the kids and talk to them, but my daughter is less scared now.

Tanis: While we were chatting, a woman named Midi Hebeli overheard us and approached, and two kids were on their way. She looks confused and on end with her kids.

Medi Hebeli: (Speaking Turkish).

Tanis: Her youngest daughter, who’s 4, won’t stop crying, she says, sometimes going for four or five hours straight.

Hebeli: (through interpreter) She can feel it when the aftershocks happen. Even when the wind blows, she starts crying and we can’t calm her down. She is starting to get very jealous of her brothers as well.

Tanis: Then there’s her eldest daughter, who was briefly separated from her family the night of the earthquake and couldn’t find them. Usually calm and well-behaved, the 6-year-old girl will not leave her mother’s side for a moment. Heybeli doesn’t know what to do anymore. She has her own trauma and nightmares. They lost her home and many of her relatives. As a result, her relationship with her husband was also affected.

Hebli: (speaking Turkish).

Tanis: Heybeli had never heard of mental health support. This camp is big and there is a lot going on. Hafsa Basar, who used to send her children to the treatment tents, tells of the benefits she has seen having her children work with trained professionals.

Unidentified Child #4: (speaking in a language other than English).

HEYBELI: (speaking a language other than English).

Tanis: Among them is Cancel Ipek, a psychologist who, like many others here, took unpaid leave from her job to volunteer in the earthquake zone. The earthquake disrupted millions of lives, and Ipek says people are still in shock, unable to process their anger or grief.

CANSEL IPEK: (speaking Turkish).

Tanis: You say they are now treating children in groups, but people here do not have the safety and stability needed for individual therapy. They remain focused on obtaining shelter, food, water and hygiene.

IPEK: (speaking Turkish).

Tanis: But Epic also looks for any signs of dangerous behavior like suicide or psychosis. They are also trying to educate people, especially women and children, to help protect them from sexual or physical and domestic abuse and violence.

IPEK: (speaking Turkish).

Tanis: The scale of this disaster is so great, Ipek says they are looking for years of needed psychological support — not only for survivors, but first responders, rescue teams, and traumatized aid workers as well. Fatma Tanis, NPR News, Antakya, Türkiye.

