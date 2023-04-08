The surviving buildings in Turkey provide design guidelines for future earthquake construction





The left one shows a building without seismic isolation, while the right one shows a building with a seismic isolation system, which reduces the amount of damage to the building during an earthquake. The red lines indicate the amount of movement the building could experience during an earthquake.

Both seismic isolation systems and seismic dampers can help a building achieve “functional recovery” – a performance objective under which buildings are constructed to prevent damage and enable re-occupancy. Designing such buildings will not only save people and buildings, but also protect societies and economies from collapse and earthquakes.

While functional recovery is an emerging idea for building earthquake-resistant structures, global modern building codes state that structures must, at a minimum, have measures in place to prevent the building from collapsing—called a life safety goal. Buildings that follow a life safety goal are designed to withstand damage in a controlled manner, to keep the building standing and to protect those within.

While these buildings most likely will not collapse, they may not be safe to use after an earthquake. While this is not the same as a functional recovery, if more buildings were built to reach the safety threshold of life in Turkey and Syria, thousands of lives could have been saved.

case in Türkiye

Much of the damage in Turkey occurred in non-compressible concrete buildings constructed under the Turkish Building Code before 1998. Ductile concrete building elements, required by the new building codes, are more flexible, thanks to steel reinforcing bars in critical locations. They can absorb building movements caused by earthquakes. Older, incompressible buildings also tend to have poorly arranged steel reinforcements, making them vulnerable to sudden collapse of building columns.

Likewise, many so-called soft-storey buildings were damaged during these earthquakes. A soft story is a level that is significantly more susceptible to lateral seismic forces than other floors in a multi-storey building. The first floor of these buildings—commonly used for commercial purposes such as retail, garage, or offices—tends to have more open space and fewer structural components, such as beams and columns, making them vulnerable to collapse.

These types of buildings are found all over the world, including in densely populated, earthquake-prone areas like Istanbul, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Vancouver—all located near active fault lines.

Buildings designed according to ancient laws can be reinforced to meet the life safety performance threshold. However, these upgrades can cost a lot of money, and implementing these upgrades, especially for private buildings, requires well-planned policies.

Learning lessons

While buildings designed with the goal of safety of life can save thousands of lives, the February 2011 Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand revealed the limitations of modern seismic codes that focus solely on this design goal. Damage to buildings designed with the safety of life goal was so extensive that thousands were demolished after the earthquake.

It was this earthquake that prompted the engineers to focus on “functional restoration” and the implementation of earthquake protection technologies on a larger scale. The incremental cost of these earthquake protection technologies is usually less than 5% of the initial construction costs and pales in comparison to the cost of the social and economic disruptions caused by a major earthquake. In addition, securing lower premiums may offset most of these initial costs.

Total economic losses after the Christchurch earthquake were estimated at $32 billion, not accounting for inflation, of which $24 billion was construction costs. The recent earthquakes in Turkey are estimated to have cost more than $84 billion and are still ongoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.virginia.edu/content/buildings-left-standing-turkey-offer-design-guidance-future-earthquake-construction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related