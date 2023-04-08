



The East Bay MUD project will make the Alamedas water supply earthquake safe

The East Bay Municipal Utilities District is performing engineering wonders to make sure that the earthquake does not leave Alameda Island without water as it does not have its own reservoirs. Alameda relies entirely on piped water from the East Bay MUD via four old and fragile pipelines.

Alameda, Calif. — The East Bay Municipal Utilities District is doing engineering marvels to make sure that an earthquake doesn’t leave Alameda Island without water since it doesn’t have its own reservoirs. Alameda relies entirely on piped water from the East Bay MUD via four old and fragile pipelines.

one being replaced is now 80 years old; Hard, brittle, cast-iron tube, highly susceptible to major earthquakes. “It’s flexible. It’s durable. It’s very strong and very flexible,” said Jimmy Yoloy, EBMUD’s head of engineering and construction.

This pipe would run 150 feet downstream where the ground is more solid and more resistant to earthquakes, unlike the current pipe, which is much higher and more prone to destruction. “We are actually replacing the existing four pipelines with three new pipelines and this is the first of them,” Yoloy said.

It took nearly a decade to accomplish. “We really started designing this project with the planning stages in 2014. So, it took us a long time to get to this point,” said Yoloye.

There are 3,000 feet of tubing here and it’s very, very heavy. This means that when pulled, it must be pulled slowly at a rate of about three and a half feet per minute. Once that’s done, that’s half the work. The other half of the work is connecting it to the main system, which will make sure Alameda has the water it needs.

Another new pipe will be inserted into the old pipe to bring in partially treated recycled water, garden and landscaping and use in cooling towers, providing potable water for human uses. “We really started designing this project with the planning stages in 2014. So, it took us a long time to get to this point,” Yoloy said.

See also: Alameda bald eagle eggs die in Bay Area storm

“We want to make sure that we can diversify this supply as much as possible, and recycled water is an important part of that,” said Andrea Bok, public information officer at the European Institute for Studies, Research and Migration.

It’s all part of an ambitious $2.5 billion plan over the next five years. “We have infrastructure, some of which is about 100 years old, and therefore, our job is to replace, renovate and improve the infrastructure that we have,” Bock said.

The plan includes: construction of 127 miles of new pipelines, upgrades to several water treatment plants and the Lafayette Reservoir, as well as repairs to several neighborhood reservoirs and repairs to pumping stations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvu.com/news/east-bay-mud-project-will-make-alamedas-water-supply-earthquake-safe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related