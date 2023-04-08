Destructive earthquakes in southern Türkiye and northern Syria, April 6, 2023, Status Report 20 [EN/TR] – Türkiye





attachments

Two months have passed since the disaster

“We’ve lived through the end of the world, and now we’re trying to get better.”

The International Blue Crescent Foundation for Relief and Development (IBC) would like to extend its deepest condolences to all those affected by the earthquake. IBC employees in the area are safe and accountable, although some have lost family members and loved ones and have seen their entire homes destroyed. Thank you to all who continue to mobilize and the heroic efforts of the many search and rescue teams. Massive and ongoing cooperation is needed to prevent further loss of life and suffering.

development

Two months have passed since the earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, which are defined as the largest disasters in recent years.

The Turkish Ministry of Interior announced that the number of casualties in the earthquakes that were the epicenter of Kahramanmaraş has risen to 50,399, and the identification of the people who lost their lives is still ongoing.

In Syria, which was affected by earthquakes, 8,476 people lost their lives.

On Wednesday, March 15, the earthquake zone experienced another disaster when heavy rains caused widespread destructive floods in Adiyaman and Şanlıurfa. Currently, 20 people are known to have lost their lives due to the floods.

While all these disasters are reported to have affected 16 percent of Turkey’s population, i.e. 14 million people, life in the region continues in tents, container cities and dormitories. On the other hand, the construction of permanent housing continues.

Those who experienced the largest earthquake ever recorded in Turkey’s history expressed their feelings by saying, “We have seen the end of the world.”

Noting that the need for shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene services remains very high, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said: “We urgently need more funds to help more than 5 million people.” 1 The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that only 28 percent of the $1 billion emergency fund calls have been met. UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke told a press conference that 3 million people were displaced in the earthquakes, which directly affected 9 million people, and called for an emergency.

We are now in what we call a humanitarian emergency. We are working out what the survivors need and how we can support them. We have 3 months for this. We are going to implement these projects and they will continue into the future. That is why I am still calling for support for the emergency relief campaign that we started for Turkey.”2 While a commitment of US$7 billion was made at the international donor conference held in Brussels on March 20, the findings were included in the “Turkey Earthquake” Recovery and Reconstruction Assessment Report, which explains the damage caused by the earthquakes, At the conference, where the report indicates that the damage caused by the earthquake amounted to about 103.6 billion US dollars.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) also stated that more than 20 percent of food production in Turkey was damaged in the earthquake, which affected 11 important agricultural provinces.

The FAO indicated that the earthquake-affected area in Turkey, known for its fertile lands, accounts for about 15 percent of the country’s agricultural income.

More than a third of the people in the quake zones make their living from farming but are now struggling under difficult conditions.

Besides the indescribable pain in the region for two months, aftershocks continue to scare survivors of the quake.

On the other hand, survivors demand long-term, sustainable, and effective support efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/devastating-earthquakes-southern-turkiye-and-northern-syria-april-6th-2023-situation-report-20-entr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related