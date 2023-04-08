Opening of the “Earthquake Museum” in the stricken city of Gaziantep





The “Earthquake Museum” is now set to open in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, which was badly damaged by the February 6 earthquake, in the Nordağı district.

By documenting the intensity of the earthquakes and their effects, the museum will be built on an area of ​​10,000 square meters in the city center, and will revive the memories of those who lost their lives as well as the belongings that were damaged in the disaster. It will also provide simulation models of earthquake safety, according to the statement issued by the municipality.

The museum aims through education and demonstrations to raise awareness about earthquakes among future generations.

Serdar Murat Gursel, Head of the Protection and Inspection Implementation Department of the City Planning Directorate, stated that a museum will be established that will display many details about the earthquake in the area as the devastating shock is still healing.

Gürsel made an open call to all, inviting all walks of life to the museum, which will be the center of celebration and experience. He believes that the project will be a good example to show future generations the devastating effects of earthquakes and the steps that can be taken to avoid large-scale destruction.

The city’s famous landmark structure, the Gaziantep Citadel, was also badly damaged during the earthquake, with some of its bastions destroyed and debris strewn across the road.

