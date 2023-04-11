An earthquake strikes the small town of Port, Victoria





Residents of the small Victorian town of Port woke up to a 3.4-magnitude earthquake early this morning.

Key points: Residents say they felt the ground move, but there are no reports of damage Victoria has recorded 641 earthquakes of all sizes in the last 23 years

Geoscience Australia reports that 71 people in the town of 940 felt the earth move at 2.30am.

The earthquake occurred about 10 kilometers underground.

Paul Howe lives less than 10km from the epicenter and says it was probably the strongest quake in Port in more than two decades.

He said the house shook and the whole family woke up to the sound of thunder.

“I had my grandchildren here from Melbourne and my daughter,” said Mr Howe.

“You could hear everything on the balcony banging.”

Paul Howe says the intensity of the quake took him and his family by surprise (ABC Wimmera: Andrew Kelso)

Robert Coates lives in Fernyhorst, about 20 minutes southeast of the epicenter.

He said he thought something might be wrong with his house.

“There was this great rumble,” he said.

“You could feel the bed shaking and the windows shaking and everything.”

The state emergency service did not receive any calls for help and there were no reports of damage.

Hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded

Tanya Begich, senior seismologist at Geoscience Australia, said 90 earthquakes had been recorded within 200km of Boort since 2000.

“Earthquakes happen frequently in that area on that kind of scale — on a scale of 2 to 3, roughly,” she said.

“This is very consistent with what we’re observing through earthquakes across the state of Victoria.”

More than 640 earthquakes have been recorded in Victoria in the past 23 years.

Dr Begić said the strongest earthquake was with a magnitude of 5.9 in September 2021, followed by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in 2012.

She said Victoria and Western Australia were among the most seismically active in the country, along with South Australia’s Flinders Rangers.

Not many of them have been reported [as] It felt ‘us’, because a lot of it happens outside populated areas…so people generally don’t realize that Australia has earthquakes,” said Dr Begić.

“In Australia, we see few big earthquakes…but we see a lot of these kind of small earthquakes.”

There could still be seismic activity within tectonic plates, she said, but it was generally characterized by frequent small earthquakes.

“You can’t rule out the possibility of a larger one at any given time,” she said.

In the event of an earthquake of any size, Dr. Pejic said people should get down on all fours, seek cover under a sturdy object, such as a table, and grab onto a piece of it.

Local news straight to your inbox

ABC Central Victoria will present a roundup of the week’s news, stories and photos every Tuesday. Subscribe to stay in touch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-11/earthquake-rattles-tiny-town-of-boort-victoria/102207376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related