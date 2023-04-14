



Smritivan Earthquake Memorial / Vastoshilpa Sangath

© Vinay Panjwani

+13

© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. At 8:46 am on January 26, 2001, an earthquake occurred in Kutch district of Gujarat state. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, it irrevocably shook countless lives and killed 13,805 people. Habitats, property and infrastructure are destroyed by the billions. The trauma it caused is truly indefinable.

© Vinay Panjwani

Koch is aware of the vagaries of nature. Its roots go back at least to the Harappan Civilization and thus at least 4,500 years old. In this period, it was hit by many natural disasters, including typhoons and droughts. Hence, it has developed a culture of resilience. Water is still the scarcest natural resource, so the environment, economy, culture, social structure of the region, festivals, and the struggle for survival all revolve around water. The exact brief of Gujarat’s then Chief Minister, now Chief Minister Narinder Modi was to “plant a tree for every victim”. Simple yet profound summary. Because the tree symbolizes rebirth, renewal, hope, and the beginning of the journey of life again. What could be better than commemorating the loss of human life through such a symbolic act of renewal? Planting trees also suggested forming a forest. The forest also symbolizes a collection made up of many diverse things.

© Vinay Panjwani Water Shed Study © Vinay Panjwani

For us, this suggested two interlocking paths. One is for the families of the victims who will come as pilgrims to remember their loved ones and the other, a way to support trees, and resilience in a dry place like Kutch. We firmly believe that it is only necessary to help the earth at first, so that the new initiative takes root, and then nature takes over. The help included identifying native species, the paths through which water flows, as well as the soil and nutrients the water collects on its journey, and most importantly designing reservoirs and places where water can slowly seep into the ground. Then the design evolved through the strategic planning of small-sized reservoirs on an area of ​​452 acres. The first phase has now been implemented on an area of ​​199 acres.

© Vinay PanjwaniSection © Vinay Panjwani

As nature recovers and agriculture grows, the experience of the Smritivan memorial changes. The diverse plants will slowly grow into an ecosystem that merges with the built forms, eventually engulfing them in a single cohesive maze of green and blue. Smritivan, then, is no longer a monolithic monument nor a garden, but a living memory, a tribute to Koch’s hope and resilience. Finally, Smritivan is meant to be an attractive public space. Thus, along with the reservoirs, a sun point was created. Located at the top of the hill, it offers thought-provoking views of the city. It charts the movement of the sun and moon in the form of a solar chromatic calendar, with different pieces in the circular ring marking days of cultural significance. Thus, attaching oneself to the cosmic, reminiscent of one of the largest cosmic events in which one temporarily inhabits.

© Vinay Panjwani

