US on red alert for earthquake after 600-mile crack discovered in Pacific Ocean floor | United States | News





Experts fear that a hole in a giant 600-mile-long fault in the Pacific Ocean floor could trigger a catastrophic earthquake that would devastate cities along the northwest coast of the United States.

The hole borders the Dipping Rift, known as the Cascadia subduction zone, just 50 miles off the Oregon coast. The researchers discovered that he was currently spewing a hot liquid.

Terrifyingly, the wormhole can unleash a magnitude nine earthquake—the highest point on the Richter scale—because of a distinct chemical leak known as “fault lubricant.”

This could hit major metropolitan areas including Seattle, Portland and Oregon, as well as parts of Northern California and Vancouver Island in Canada.

The University of Washington (UW) recently re-analyzed the leak, which was first noted in 2015, and discovered that a “lubricant” allows tectonic plates to move smoothly, but without it, the researchers say, “stress can build up to trigger a devastating earthquake.”

The crater, which the team at UW describes as a hot spring, has been named the “Oasis of Pythias” after an ancient Greek oracle who “predicted” the help of mind-altering gases rising from the hot springs.

A robotic diver detected the hole in a survey after sonar images captured bubbles rising from the sea floor.

The data showed that the fluid leaking from the spring is coming from the plate boundary line and appears to have a higher temperature than the surrounding area.

“They explored in that direction and what they saw wasn’t just methane bubbles, but water coming out of the sea floor like a fire hose. This is something I’ve never seen before,” Evan Solomon, an assistant professor of oceanography at the University of Washington who studies seafloor geology, said in a statement. And as far as I know, it has not been observed before.

The leaking fluid was discovered to be 16 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the surrounding seawater and was coming directly from the Cascadia megathrust, where temperatures are estimated to be around 300 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

He added, “The loss of fluids from the marine giant front through these slip faults is important because it reduces fluid pressure between sediment particles and thus increases friction between the oceanic and continental plates.”

Solomon compared the giant rift zone to an air hockey table.

He added: “If the fluid pressure is high, it’s like running air, which means there’s less friction and the two plates can slide.

“If the fluid pressure is lower, the two plates will lock — then the pressure can build up.”

