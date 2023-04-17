$41,000 was targeted for Turkish Agricultural Credit Cooperatives, which were destroyed by the February earthquakes





The World Foundation of Credit Unions (WFCU) is offering a $41,000 grant to Tarim Kredi (Turkey Agricultural Credit Cooperatives) to purchase 10 portable office units that will allow some of their credit co-ops to resume operations that have been halted since the earthquakes on February 6. Extensive damage to its permanent structures.

Four days after earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.8 on the Richter scale struck southern Turkey, WFCU, in partnership with the World Council of Credit Unions, launched its Turkish Earthquake Relief Cooperative Fund and worked closely with agricultural credit cooperatives in Turkey to assess the greatest needs of their 10 cooperatives. 150 cooperatives. in the affected area.

After discussions between the two organizations, the WFCU designed a $41,000 grant to cover the purchase of ten portable office units that will allow those credit cooperatives to help their member farmers continue agricultural production and maintain their economic viability, while contributing to earthquake food security. The affected area.

Portable office units will also be used to house credit cooperative employees who have lost their homes in the earthquakes.

“We are delighted that the global credit union community has rallied to lend so much support to this effort in such a short period of time. It allows us to make a real difference less than two months after starting the Turkish Cooperative Fund,” said Mike Reuter, CEO of Worldwide for Credit Union. For earthquake relief.

With 1,617 cooperatives serving 800,000 members, Turkish Agricultural Credit Cooperatives is not only the leading agricultural credit cooperative in the country but the largest agricultural organization in Turkey.

“On behalf of Tarım Kredi and my country, I would like to thank the WFCU, the WOCCU and the credit union community for the support they have provided since the first week of the disaster. We have cooperated with the WFCU to mitigate the effects of the earthquakes. In order to continue the activities of our cooperatives that have been destroyed or damaged, and to create a safe environment for our employees, We will send ten portable office units to the earthquake-hit cities thanks to the Turkish Cooperative Fund for Earthquake Relief,” Okan Ates said. Deputy Director General of the Central Union of Turkish Agricultural Credit Cooperatives.

The World Foundation of Credit Unions continues to raise funds through its Turkish Cooperative Relief Fund and will work with agricultural credit cooperatives in Turkey to identify future opportunities to assist the organization in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

