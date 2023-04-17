The discovery leads University of Washington scientists to a better understanding of earthquake threats





Warm fluid seeping from the ocean floor off Oregon is providing University of Washington scientists with more information about the risk of a major earthquake in the Northwest.

The University of Washington-led team made the discovery during a weather-related delay of a cruise on a research vessel. The ship’s sonar showed an unexpected plume of bubbles about three-quarters of a mile below the ocean’s surface.

An underwater robot revealed that the bubbles were just a byproduct of a warm, chemically distinct liquid gushing from seafloor sediments.

“They explored in that direction and what they saw wasn’t just methane bubbles, but water coming out of the sea floor like a firehose,” said Evan Solomon, assistant professor of oceanography at the University of Washington. “This is something I have never seen before, and as far as I know it has never been observed before.”

Scientists called the unique underwater springs the Pythia Oasis. The geyser is believed to come from water 2.5 miles from the sea floor at plate boundaries, regulating pressure on the offshore fault.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone includes a “massive” rift that extends from northern Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, California. It is a major earthquake concern for scientists.

“The Giant Rift Zone is like an air hockey table,” Solomon said. “If the fluid pressure is high, it’s like running air, which means there’s less friction and the two plates can slide. If the fluid pressure is lower, the two plates will lock—then pressure can build up.”

Ross: Is the universality of AI real, or does it not matter if they are not human

A study in the journal Science Advances reports the discovery of a warm, chemically distinct liquid gushing from the sea floor 50 miles from Newport, Oregon. It was discovered by former University of Washington chief scientist Brendan Phillip, now an environmental advisor at the White House.

Calculations indicate that the liquid comes directly from the Cascadia megathrust, where temperatures are estimated to be between 300 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

These slip faults exist, where portions of ocean crust and sediment slide past each other, because the ocean plate strikes the continental plate at an angle, putting pressure on the upper continental plate.

Solomon said the fluid oozing from the fault area is like a lubricant leaking. This is bad news and can cause more earthquake hazards because less lubricant means that stress can build up, creating a potentially more damaging earthquake.

This is the first known site of its kind, Solomon added, although similar fluid leak sites may exist nearby, but are difficult to detect from the ocean surface.

A large liquid spill off central Oregon could explain why the northern part of the Cascadia subduction zone, off the coast of Washington, is thought to be locked or coupled more strongly than the southern part off the Oregon coast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mynorthwest.com/3876386/discovery-leads-uw-scientists-to-better-understand-earthquake-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related