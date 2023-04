Do you feel the earthquake? Here’s what to do

Don’t defend the entrance.

When an earthquake strikes, Californians have to fall in, cover up, and hold on.

1. Drop

Get on your knees and assume a crawling position so you don’t fall if the shaking gets too intense.

2. Cover

Use your arms to cover your head and neck, or sit under a table or desk. in the bed? Use a pillow to cover your head.

3. Wait

Grab a table leg or part of what you’re sheltering under with one hand so you can move with your shelter as it moves – or keep your arms covering your head and neck.

Courtesy Centers for Disease Control

Over the decades, earthquake survival tips have evolved considerably. Recent research by disaster recovery experts also suggests what not to do in the event of an earthquake:

Don’t head to the entrance

In the first pictures of post-earthquake devastation such as those after the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco, the doorframes were often the only parts of adobe or brick buildings that remained standing. These images have led a century of guidance to head toward an entrance when the ground begins to shake. But California building codes have advanced to the point where entire buildings are designed to stay standing, and doorframes are now no more stable than other parts of the structure.

Don’t run outside

Many injuries in an earthquake result from being struck by falling objects. Running outdoors from a home or building increases the chance of stepping on broken glass or getting run over by broken windows, fallen wires, or fallen tree branches on the ground. Experts now believe it is safer to shelter in place.

Don’t rely on the “triangle of life”

Advice issued in the aftermath of earthquakes abroad has led some to believe that it may be safer to lie down next to a table than under one. This theory has been disproved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to strong building codes locally and the rarity of buildings actually being “pancakes” in the United States.

Debris fell along the facade of buildings in Santa Cruz in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. | Getty Images

Find the latest expert advice on the US Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov website and refer to these five ways Californians can prepare for an earthquake.

Maryann Jones Thompson can be reached at [email protected]

