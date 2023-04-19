Don’t panic! 7.9 earthquake scheduled for Puerto Vallarta tomorrow for national exercises





Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – This Wednesday, April 19, Puerto Vallarta will participate in the first National Earthquake exercise of 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Puerto Vallarta will participate in this exercise because it is located in an earthquake risk area, and as in each of the points where the preventive measure will be implemented, there will be a specific premise.

The aim of conducting the exercise is to invite public and private institutions to participate in order to create awareness among the population on how to respond to an emergency.

In Jalisco, the hypothesis of an earthquake of magnitude 7.9 with its epicenter 30 km from the municipality of Toliman, due to the subduction of the Rivera plate under the American plate, similar to that of June 3, 1932, will be followed.

According to information from the Civil Protection, the significant effects of an earthquake with an epicenter close to that proposed for the first national exercise 2023 will not only lead to massive destruction in the municipalities of Toliman, Toxacuesco, Otlán de Navarro, Casemiro Castle and El Grollo. , El Lemon, Ejutla, Ayutlan, Zapotlan de Vadillo, Tonaya, San Gabriel, Zapotlan the Great, Zapotiltic, Villa Purification, Union of Tula, Cuautitlán de García Barragán and the coastal municipalities of La Huerta, Tomatlan, Cihuatlan, as well as influences in the central region, and the regions of Altos Sur, Ciénega, Valles, Laguna, and the Sierra de Amula, and moderate influences in the rest of the state.

According to the Jalisco State Civil Protection Law, state public administration agencies and municipal governments are required to conduct at least two evacuation exercises per year.

In Puerto Vallarta, you can expect to hear earthquake sirens and see all participating government buildings, private sector buildings, and families evacuating their buildings, offices, and homes. You may also witness the mobilization of police, fire and medical teams practicing first response as part of the exercise.

Last year, an earthquake actually hit Puerto Vallarta, causing some minor damage, just as earthquake drills were scheduled to end.

