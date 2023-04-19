



MUNICH – On the outskirts of Munich, more than 170 young men and women and elderly couples have gathered for a Latter-day Saint meeting–all volunteer missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Missionaries serve in the German-speaking Alpine Mission. They were here for two reasons. The first was to listen to the apostle of Jesus Christ, Elder Ronald A. Rasbend of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who stopped in Munich as part of his ministry in four countries in Europe and Africa. The second reason is the response to his call for volunteers.

“We love God and we love our fellow men. And this is a way we can show that,” said Elder Rasband.

After addressing the missionaries, Sheikh Rasand led them outside, where three white tents were erected to protect them from the gray sky.

Inside, great activity began as the Elder Rasband stood shoulder to shoulder with the Elders and Sisters—the official title used by the missionaries during their full-time 18-24-month ministry—and bagged towels in a human assembly line where finished products were carefully packed with tool bags. Decorations with a variety of essentials. Elsewhere, missionaries were stacking the boxes on pallets and loading them into a commercial truck—most of it destined to help earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

“We will hand them over to the Turkish consulate so that they can be sent to the places where they are most needed,” Sheikh Rasand explained.

“To date, the church (from the United States) has contributed $13.5 million in funding and goods to help with this relief effort.”

Monday’s project resulted in the assembly of 2,532 hygiene kits, with a further 2,500 being assembled by members of the church in Frankfurt.

Elder-Raspend-Munich Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles assembles hygiene kits at a meeting meeting in Munich, Germany on April 17, 2023. Next to him is a young missionary volunteer named Hudson Werlich, who is their grandson who is serving in the ministry. German-speaking expedition in the Alps. 2023 by Intel Intellectual Reserve, All Rights Reserved. Download the image

The church provided support through 20 relief projects.

Elder Rasand explained that the Church of Jesus Christ in Turkey is working with the National Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) to deliver 50,000 food boxes and 50,000 hygiene kits to affected families. The church also helps secure four mobile medical clinics for major disaster sites.

“It all goes back to our belief in the care of Heavenly Father’s children,” Rasband said.

In collaboration with Catholic Relief Services and Save the Children, the Church of Jesus Christ works to secure housing repairs, child protection services and psychosocial care for those in need.

More relief projects are underway or have been implemented through the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Project Hope, MedGlobal, and Rahma Global. Similar efforts are being facilitated in Syria by International Medical Corps, Mercy Corps, Adra, Shelter Box, CARE, and Noday Syria.

Elder-Rasband-Munich Young volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ empty snack boxes in bulk. They gathered on Monday, 17 April 2023, to collect around 2,500 hygiene kits for refugees and those in need. Copyright © 2023 Intel Intellectual Corporation, All Rights Reserved. Image download

Elder Rubin F. Eliud, who is currently in the Presidency of the Central European Region, accompanied Elder Rasband and shared that contributions include food, tents, blankets, medical supplies, childcare items, wheelchairs, generators, heaters, coats and small mobile health clinics.

“This is part of who we are as followers of Jesus Christ. We grieve with those who grieve and weep with those who weep,” Elder Eliud said.

European humanitarian relief efforts

While welcoming the missionaries, Elder Rasband said the project is part of a much larger mission.

Elder Rassand explained that European Latter-day Saints have spearheaded the church’s humanitarian response to the armed conflict in Ukraine and now the Turkish/Syrian earthquakes. Their efforts include a wide range of service activities, from hosting refugee families in their homes to leading shipments of necessities to Ukraine.

“My heart rejoices when I think of how German [Latter-day] Polish saints [Latter-day] Saints, all these countries in Europe provide refugee service to families, mothers and children when they leave Ukraine,” Elder Rasband said while asking missionaries to express gratitude to church members at their local congregations.

“When you return to your branches and departments, you are telling them that I share my love and appreciation for them.”

Elder-Rasband-Munich Over 170 young and adult missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather in Munich to assemble hygiene kits on April 17, 2023.2023 Powered by Intel Intellectual Reserve, All rights reserved. Image upload

In Munich, Latter-day Saint volunteers actively support the Ukraine Flüchtlingshilfe Landshut, a non-profit organisation. The Latter-day Saints temporarily opened their meeting hall as a logistics center for refugees.

Church members in three Munich congregations organize monthly truck shipments of much-needed goods for Latter-day Saints in Ukraine. In a recent shipment, church and private donations funded the purchase of electric generators. At the start of the armed conflict in 2022, shipments were done fortnightly and gradually adjusted to current monthly deliveries. Goods are delivered by Latter-day Saint volunteers to Ukraine.

Local missionary leader Scott Natjes, president of the German-speaking mission in the Alps, shared that church members’ support for refugees also extends to the Afghan and Persian communities, as Latter-day Saints have opened their arms to help them integrate into their host countries.

“The unrest in places like Afghanistan has opened hearts and softened hearts towards the many immigrants and refugees who congregate in these countries in search of safety. Members and missionaries have worked together to collect and distribute clothing, food and necessities. They teach German and English lessons, and they have They held parties and game evenings.

