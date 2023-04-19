Malaysia is not free of earthquakes: NRECC





Putrajaya: Malaysia has an earthquake vulnerability based on empirical evidence, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC).

As a long-term mitigation measure, NRECC said Malaysia’s Ministry of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) is conducting engagement sessions with local authorities and stakeholders in the application of seismic hazard maps.

“A public awareness program is also being implemented for state authorities, local residents and schools at risk of the earthquake,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The Ministry also recommended that reference be made to the inputs of the seismic hazard map in the design of building structures in Malaysia.

For the record, strong earthquakes occurred in Malaysia, with a magnitude of 6.0 to 6.3 on the Richter scale in Sabah in 1923, 1958, 1976 and 2015, while the strongest earthquake occurred in Sarawak in 1996 with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale. Richter scale.

In Peninsular Malaysia, there were also several earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.6 to 4.6 on the Richter scale that occurred in 1984, 1985, 1987, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2013 with the local epicenter in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang; Kinnear Dam, Terengganu; Kuala Bella, Negeri Sembilan, Manjung and Temenggor in Perak.

According to the ministry, JMG has installed six active seismograph (PAG) stations in Sabah and 54 passive PAG stations in six states, including 29 passive PAG stations in Sabah, Pahang (13), six stations in Selangor and two each in Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak to observe active movements that may cause earthquakes.

JMG also published a seismic hazard map for Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak in 2019 which characterizes the seismic hazard area based on the ‘Peak Ground Acceleration’ (PGA) which is used as a reference for designing earthquake-resistant buildings.

The ministry also said that the strong earthquake in Sumatra, Indonesia could have activated old faults in Peninsular Malaysia and the effects of the tremors could be felt in several locations on the peninsula’s west coast.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, the occurrence of earthquakes is caused by the activation of old fault lines due to the collision of the tectonic movements of the Philippine Plate and the Eurasian Plate and also by the active movement of local faults,” the paper said. – Bernama

