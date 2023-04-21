A geologist returns home to study devastating earthquakes in Türkiye





This video shows surface rupture associated with the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey in February. Sinan Akshiz’s photo and video

Ten days after the first 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. in freezing snow near Pazarcık, Turkey, followed by a second 7.5-magnitude event near Ikinözu, Sinan Akızı has arrived home.

The Istanbul native wanted to help with the post-disaster response in the quake-hit provinces, where entire neighborhoods were flattened.

Akshiz learned that the powerful seismic events of February 6 that swept across provinces in southern Turkey and neighboring northern Syria changed people’s lives forever.

CSUF earthquake geologist Sinan Akız traveled to Turkey to collect data in the aftermath of strong earthquakes and aftershocks.

“It was much worse – as we all feared,” said Akshiz.

Cal State earthquake geologist Fullerton experienced feelings of helplessness, frustration and heartbreak after the Kahramanmaraş earthquake.

It was obvious what Akçiz had to do to help.

During his three-week research trip from late February to early March in south-central Turkey, he examined traces along the East Anatolian Fault, as well as other fault systems in the area.

His goal was to better understand how the fault fractured and moved during the two massive earthquakes and over 20,000 aftershocks. The two major earthquakes caused surface ruptures nearly 300 miles long.

Both earthquakes are associated with the East Anatolian fault system, similar to the 800-mile-long San Andreas fault in California. Akızız said that both fault systems are glide faults, with land masses moving mostly horizontally.

“Earthquakes of large magnitude usually leave an expression on the surface,” said Akshiz, assistant professor of geosciences. “They can be quickly erased by erosion or during repair efforts. It is important to document surface deformation associated with earthquakes as quickly as possible.”

Sinan Akgiz, left, spent nearly three weeks with Turkish colleagues mapping surface rupture associated with the events of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake on February 6, 2023. Colleagues, from left to right, are Cengiz Zapci and Serdar Akyuz, both from Istanbul Technical University, and Mehmet Kokum , Virat University, and Taylan Sankar, Munzur University. Cooperation with Turkish earthquake experts

Akshiz joined colleagues from Istanbul Technical University – where he earned his bachelor’s degree – Munzer University, Firat University and Kahramanmaraş University Sütsu Emam in this field. The researchers mainly investigated the surface rupture associated with the magnitude 7.5 Ikinosu earthquake.

“It was important for me to go back to my home country and provide my knowledge and experience to my colleagues, and to collect the necessary earthquake activity in the field before the data disappeared,” he said.

The Southern California Earthquake Center provided funding to support his research expedition. He also reached out to colleagues from the USGS, who shared important data to guide him in this area.

This photo shows a circular rock mound pushed aside by about 3 feet. Can you identify where the error is? Can you spot the displaced edge of the rock pile? You can zoom in and out and rotate the image to any angle you want to view this offset feature.

The researchers’ work involved identifying rupture endpoints, mapping the faults that ruptured and making displacement measurements along the faults.

Because it is important to publish this data as soon as possible, Akçiz and colleagues are currently compiling their field data and presenting the results at scientific meetings. These findings will lead to publications and reports as well as future research projects along ruptured rift sections.

The tree was offset by about 15 inches (lateral left) by the 7.5-magnitude Ikinosu earthquake.

Their data was mostly collected in rural areas, where people have not yet received any assistance and are left homeless and homeless.

“People lost almost everything overnight. They lived under tarp tents. In spite of their confusion, frustration, and perhaps even anger, they opened their tents for us and offered us tea and biscuits.

They want to understand what happened. These are resilient people who really live in very difficult circumstances. But earthquakes were something they were not prepared for. They welcomed us so that their children and grandchildren would never have to experience this kind of devastation from an earthquake again. It was a real proof that we were there.”

Earthquakes are no stranger to Türkiye. In 1999, a similarly large earthquake occurred near Akçız’s hometown in Istanbul. After witnessing his family and friends experience the devastation, he decides to become a paleontologist and study the times and magnitudes of past earthquakes along fault systems.

Lessons from Turkey This surface rupture was caused by the magnitude 7.5 Ikinosu earthquake, which passed in front of this lightly damaged home.

Akçiz, who holds a PhD in geology from MIT, has been working along the San Andreas fault since 2005 to describe the history of past earthquakes. It has mapped surface rupture associated with the 2010 El Mayor-Cucapah in Baja California and the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes.

Because the East Anatolian Fault in Turkey is similar to the San Andreas Fault, Akızız conveyed that it is important for scientists to learn from and respond to such a massive earthquake to save lives and protect property. As of March, more than 50,000 people in Turkey have lost their lives and more than 7,000 people have died in Syria.

“We need to be better informed about what we can expect if a similar earthquake occurs in California,” said Akshiz. “The potential for a large-scale aftershock to occur on a different fault within a few hours of the first quake is certainly a startling reality that we need to assess — and prepare for in California.”

Akçiz, who recently shared his research and field experiences in Turkey with his students, emphasized the importance of preparing for earthquakes.

“We need to do a better job of communicating what might happen during an earthquake and what we should expect next. Life will not go on as usual. It’s true that scientists can’t tell you exactly when or where this earthquake will happen, but we know enough collectively to prepare as a society “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fullerton.edu/2023/04/geologist-goes-home-to-study-turkeys-destructive-earthquakes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos