FEMA’s pilot program is offering grants of up to $13,000 to rehabilitate homes vulnerable to the next major earthquake

Homeowners in some Southern California cities will be eligible for a seismic retrofit grant of up to $13,000 to protect against structural weaknesses from earthquakes.

The pilot program is part of FEMA’s efforts to prevent catastrophic damage similar to what happened during the Northridge earthquake in 1994.

Therefore, homeowners with a home built before 2000 and a second floor above a garage are eligible for the program and can apply for a grant of up to $13,000 to retrofit their home.

“The safety of your home is paramount,” said Robert Deville, an architect from Pasadena.

Develle says he benefited from a similar program in 2018, when he received $3,000 to connect his home to the foundation.

The program left him with very little pocket money.

“For me, that was a no-brainer,” he said.

Over the past decade, the California Earthquake Service estimates that it has retrofitted nearly 20,000 homes across the state.

Officials overseeing the pilot launch of the current program will award grants to 375 homes that meet the architecture requirements in eligible zip codes.

Those who apply now through the end of May will be put into the lottery system.

“It’s very common for homes in this category to collapse,” said Glenn Pomery, CEO of the California Earthquake Service. “It’s a serious vulnerability, damage, injury, or worse, so it’s worth considering if you have living space over a garage, refitting, grantee or not. It’s about making your family safer.”

