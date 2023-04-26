Cricket News | Legendary cricket commentator Ian Smith was shaken by the tremor in the air





Ian Smith has commented on some of New Zealand sport’s most iconic moments, but few could have prepared him for an earthquake while he was on the air.

New Zealand wicket-keeper turned commentator was broadcasting for SENZ radio when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake 22 kilometers deep struck the North Island.

The quake struck Wednesday morning in the city of Beranghao, near the east coast of Hawke’s Bay, not far from where Smith lives.

Another earthquake struck shortly thereafter, registering at 5.4 on the Rector scale at a depth of only 13 km.

There have been more than 22,000 reports of the largest earthquakes to GeoNet, which monitors earthquakes across the country.

Ian Smith (right) with Mark Richardson and Shane Bond. (GT)

“Oh my God, we’ve got a massive earthquake here in Hawke’s Bay,” Smith said on his morning show to SENZ.

“How’s it going? Everything is still shaking. Oh my God, that’s a massive earthquake..and it’s still shaking!”

“Oh my God, I’ve never commented on an earthquake before. This is interesting. This is long, drawn out… Oh it’s still going on. Bigger, bigger, bigger.”

“Anyway, you may have to take over soon,” he tells his producer as his camera shakes.

“It’s a live earthquake. It’s still going. What is it? A good 20 seconds or so. It’s a decent earthquake, I can promise you that.”

“I’m not sure it’s damage that causes harm, but it definitely is damage that causes small problems.”

Smith has been a constant at SENZ since New Zealand broadcasting rights saw him end a 23-year stint as commentator on Blackcaps domestic and international matches with Sky.

His Blackcaps career saw him play 63 Test matches and 93 ODIs between 1980 and 1992.

Smith, 66, has a career-best 173 and holds several records including most dismissals in innings (seven), most catches in innings (seven), and most runs of any number nine with 173.

