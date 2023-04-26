The Eastern Cape policeman who commanded the K9 unit has been honored by Turkey for its rescue efforts in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake





South African Police and K9 unit member Brigadier General Vimla Modly received an award from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for her rescue efforts during the earthquake.

Photo: Supplied/gift from donors

Brigadier General Vimla Moodley received an award from the Turkish President for her rescue efforts after the deadly earthquake in February. Moodley commanded the K9 unit that rescued an 80-year-old woman who had been buried under rubble for days. Acegül Candas said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded all the division commanders who took part in the rescue efforts.

A unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 unit has received an award from the Turkish government for its rescue efforts after the deadly earthquake in Turkey in February.

Brigadier-General Vimla Modly, from the Eastern Cape, led the K9 unit team during the rescue effort in Turkey, along with relief organization Gift of the Givers, which resulted in the rescue of an 80-year-old woman who was then buried under rubble. A building collapsed during the earthquake.

Moodley told News24 that she flew to Turkey on Monday to attend the ceremony to receive the Presidential Medal for Distinguished Humanitarian Service. She said she was honored to receive the recognition.

Read | Islamic Relief says rescue workers in South Africa are safe after Türkiye’s second earthquake

She commended the team that participated in the rescue efforts, adding that she represented them on stage.

Modly said she was emotional about the deaths and devastation caused by the earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people.

She said the Turkish earthquake, which also killed thousands in neighboring Syria, was the worst disaster of her 32-year career.

A hero’s welcome was given to the team that spent 10 days in Türkiye.

The devastating earthquake in Türkiye caused damage to many buildings.

The attached photo

She added, “All the memories came back because they played a video showing everything that happened. We went through the end of the world. We’ve never seen a disaster of this magnitude. It was emotional, but at the same time, you’re proud.”

Turkish Ambassador to South Africa Ayşegül Candas told News24 that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded search and rescue team leaders from all countries who helped in the aftermath of the earthquake.

