Syria: Aid after the earthquake





“Many people are still afraid and traumatized.”

(LWI) – A team from the LWF visited northern Syria two months after devastating earthquakes in the border region between Turkey and Syria. During the meeting with partners and people affected by the disaster, they discussed the assistance needed for the coming months. The LWF partners with Caritas Syria, which has provided relief items to the affected population in the Aleppo area since the earthquake of 6 February.

“People’s needs are constantly changing,” said Amira Khamis, LWF Director for Jordan and Syria. “As food and non-food aid (relief items such as blankets, cooking equipment and hygiene items) are now widely available and provided by many organisations, we want to focus on renovating and maintaining shelters and schools, providing cash for shelter and allowing families to rent apartments while they repair their homes.”

Traumatized people, outbreaks

The United Nations and various local groups estimate that between 55,000 and 200,000 Syrians were left homeless after the earthquake. Many people are still living in difficult conditions in makeshift collective shelters set up in schools, Khamis describes. “We saw eight to ten families living together in one classroom. There was no privacy, no proper facilities for cooking and washing, and very basic equipment. The women had to cover themselves all the time because they couldn’t close the doors, and the men could walk in at any time.” . A culturally inappropriate and potentially unsafe environment affects women and girls negatively.

With many schools occupied or damaged, more children are out of school, adding to the already very large number of children out of school, estimated at 2 million by UNICEF in 2022. “Parents are afraid to send their children to school because the buildings may Collapses “.

The earthquake has already hit people who have been suffering from the Syrian conflict for more than 11 years. “They learned to live with the war, but this earthquake upset them deeply. It came without warning and destroyed everything. Many people are still scared and traumatized, even the veteran local aid workers,” Khamis said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lutheranworld.org/news/syria-aid-after-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos