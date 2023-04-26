Earthquake forecasts raise questions about the VA Clinic’s location





A new warning about increased liquefaction risks at Alameda during the next major earthquake should catch the attention of leaders in the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). They plan to build a clinic and veteran’s benefits facility on an artificially constructed hill at the old airport in the middle of the earthquake liquefaction zone.

The Alameda Point map shows suggested veterans facilities. Image US Department of Veterans Affairs.

In an April 17 Mercury News article, USGS Earthquake Science Center Director Christine Goulet points out the city of Alameda as being at particular risk of severe damage from an earthquake along the Hayward Fault. The ominous headline was, “House of Cards: When the Big One Comes, Will Alameda Be Ready?”

A follow-up story published in Britain’s Daily Mail on April 22 states, “In addition to increased liquefaction risks at Alameda, (USGS) says there is also a 70 percent chance of one or more earthquakes of magnitude 6.7 or greater before 2030.” Bad for the residents of the island community, which is set almost entirely on reclaimed land.”

Earthquakes occur on the Hayward Fault approximately every 150 years. The last was in 1868 when Alameda was an oak forest and swamp. So, we missed the delivery date.

The earthquake risk for the proposed VA clinic comes from the fact that the ground is composed of sand and silt, the type of soil that is prone to liquefaction. The risks will be compounded by the fact that the VA will bring in 10,000 truckloads of soil to raise the site’s elevation to protect against sea level rise.

Adaptation of the Rising Tides Sea Level Explorer instrument, with a 52-inch entry for Alameda Point. The alternate VA clinic site near the USS Hornet remains dry. Still image from AdaptingToRisingTides.org.

Stacking more filling on top of the existing filling and then building something on top of it, as the VA suggested for her clinic, is exactly what the engineers warned against in the Navy base’s 1996 Community Reuse Plan. The section on seismic, geological and soil risk policies states that “strong to violent shaking of the ground is expected to cause earthquake-induced ground failure in parts of NAS (Naval Air Station) Alameda. The majority of the site is under hydraulically placed sand fill (pumped from a barge in bay) can be subject to liquefaction.” The term refers to loose, sandy soil that acts as a fluid due to intense vibration, which can lead to structural failure.

Hayward fault line. USGS photo.

The engineers go on to say that the use of filler over filler should be limited. The placement of the prosthetic filling should be limited to reduce the potential for overloading and associated stabilization of these areas of the NAS. It would be better to recondition (compact) the existing substratum material over the infill position.” But in the case of the proposed site for the VA clinic, simple compaction is not an option because the site must be raised with more soil to avoid the risk of sea level rise.

During the VA’s environmental assessment completed more than a decade ago, the engineers who wrote the geotechnical assessment only considered the potential for liquefaction from the San Andreas fault 12 miles from the site, not the Hayward fault six miles away. And according to Juliet, the Hayward crack is the real sleeper.

The VA does not plan to drive the steel trusses into solid ground to reduce the risk of earthquake damage. It’s too far. Instead, they propose building a VA clinic on a giant concrete slab with concrete piles that are supposed to remain intact and level during a major earthquake. Basically it will be a concrete slab over a sandwich of two layers of filler.

Why would the Department of Veterans Affairs pursue this difficult engineering exercise to withstand sea level rise and earthquakes when there are better alternatives at Alameda Point? It aligns with a national policy called “One VA”, which seeks to consolidate services into a single location wherever possible because it is more cost effective to have one plot of land rather than two or three. While the columbarium-style cemetery is for the area on runways, the VA may want to consider whether it would be wise to build its clinic on the same site.

The Google Earth map shows the currently proposed VA clinic site and the alternate site near the USS Hornet Museum. Overlays added by Richard Bangert.

There are much sought after locations for the clinic in Alameda Point that can be made available at the cost of new infrastructure. Two sites immediately come to mind.

One site is a site near the USS Hornet Museum where the city had previously offered 45 acres free of charge to the Berkeley Laboratory for its second campus in 2011. The Virginia clinic and parking lot would require only about 30 acres of that land. Long-term projections of sea level rise would render this area unsubmerged in the distant future, and so the questionable practice of stacking landfills to avoid flooding the structure could be avoided.

The Bachelor’s Registered Quarters complex of three buildings and a turf area currently used by the football teams. Richard Bangart’s photo.

Another ideal location would be the Bachelor’s Registered Quarters (BEQ) site, situated on a plot of approximately 30 acres. This complex could be demolished. Locating the VA clinic and benefits facility here would put it a short distance from the proposed Veterans Cemetery. It would eliminate all soil loads required to raise the proposed VA site because the BEQ site would one day be protected by a dam.

With knowledge of the latest earthquake predictions and options for minimizing risks, it’s never too late to visit the VA and the city to rebuild the clinic in another location. It will be less risky and probably less expensive for the VA. It will be easier for veterans to get there via public transportation. And it would be better for the city, with new infrastructure and a new facility for veterans seamlessly integrated into society, not stuck in old runways.

Contributing writer Richard Bangert posts stories and photos about environmental issues on his blog, Alameda Point Environmental Report, https://alamedapointenviro.com/. His writings have been collected at AlamedaPost.com/Richard-Bangert.

Editorials and letters to the editor

All opinions expressed on this page are those of the author alone and do not reflect those of Alameda Post, and any opinions that may be expressed by the author are not endorsed by our organization. Our goal as an independent news source is to fully reflect the diverse opinions of our community without favoring any particular point of view.

If you disagree with an opinion we have published, please send a rebuttal or dissenting opinion in a letter to the editor for publication. See our policies page for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alamedapost.com/op-ed/earthquake-predictions-raise-questions-about-va-clinic-location/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos