The earthquake saved the legend of the nineties, Jean-Claude Van Damme, from losing his fortune of $ 40 million, after a lawsuit nearly pushed him into bankruptcy.





A recent lawsuit nearly cost legendary 90s action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme his fortune of $40 million. Frank Dux, the alleged inspiration for Van Damme’s Bloodsport, Universal Soldier and Double Impact, sued him for failing to take part in the success of the film and awarded him a cut of the profits from The Quest. Van Damme might have gone bankrupt had it not been for a bizarre earthquake story that helped him win the lawsuit.

The story of the earthquake Jean-Claude Van Damme Jean-Claude Van Damme

Since the 1990s, when his many performances in action films cemented his reputation, Jean-Claude Van Damme has been a household name. The actor has appeared in several movies, including Kickboxer, Hard Target, and Timecop. Bloodsport, which launched his career and became a household name, is his most famous work.

Jean-Claude Van Damme based his 1996 film The Quest on the real-life adventures of boxer Frank Dux. Dux has stated that he and Van Damme had verbally agreed that Dux would receive a portion of the film’s profits and a writing credit. However, Van Damme denied the allegations, and Dukes sued him for $900,000.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

According to Frank Dux, he and Jean-Claude Van Damme had an agreement that was recorded. But he never played the recording, saying that the storage facility it was kept in had been destroyed in an earthquake. Dux testified that the earthquake buried the recording under three tons of concrete, making it unusable as evidence.

It’s hard to believe, but Van Damme’s earthquake story was crucial to his legal victory. The court sided with Van Damme, freeing him from bankruptcy, because without the filing there was no evidence to support Dux’s claims.

For a long time, people have questioned the veracity of Frank Dux’s account of the kumite, the underground fighting tournament that inspired Bloodsport. In 1988, after Bloodsport was released, the Los Angeles Times looked into Dux’s allegations and concluded there was no evidence to support them.

Frank Dux Allegations: Uncovering the Truth

Dukes claimed to have served in Southeast Asia, but the paper indicated he was stationed in San Diego during that time and cast doubt on his story. San Fernando Valley was also partially responsible for producing the Kumite Cup which he claimed to have won.

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Frank Dux

Dux has maintained his innocence despite the lack of evidence, even publishing a book called The Secret Man in which he described his alleged exploits as a martial artist and secret agent. However, many have refuted his claims, and some have even accused him of making the whole thing up.

Jean-Claude Van Damme has had a fruitful career in Hollywood despite a lawsuit and an earthquake hoax. Through his work in film and television, he has amassed a fortune of $40 million.

Likewise, Van Damme has been outspoken about his struggles, such as his battle against drug addiction and depression. Despite this, he has triumphed over adversity and is now setting an example for others.

Source: empire

