Today’s headlines: Why do earthquakes cost so much?

Expected losses from a major earthquake in California soar. What is behind seismic inflation?

The projected annual cost of earthquake damage to California is rising sharply amid an increase in property values ​​and a better understanding of how softer soils cause greater damage during shaking.

New estimates show that California is expected to lose an average of $9.6 billion annually in earthquake damage. That’s a 157% increase from the latest estimate, in 2017, when the price was $3.7 billion annually, according to a new report.

The aggregate figures confirm how much older buildings have risen in value in recent years, but remain vulnerable to serious damage or collapse in the next big earthquake.

Decades of failure leave LA County facing up to $3 billion in sexual assault lawsuits

Three years after a state law giving child sexual abuse victims a new window to file lawsuits went into effect, Los Angeles County — responsible for facilities intended to protect and rehabilitate area youth — has appeared in court files as one of the biggest alleged institutional offenders.

Two weeks ago, in an otherwise dry budget document, county officials presented numbers that stunned even some of California’s most seasoned sexual assault attorneys. County officials have projected that they could be forced to spend between $1.6 billion and $3 billion to resolve nearly 3,000 claims of sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the county’s foster homes, child shelters, testing camps and auditoriums dating back to the 1950s.

The county is preparing to litigate the cases, bringing in 11 law firms to work through the claims. Experts say the scale is unlike anything they’ve heard about in local government.

Feinstein vowed to return to Washington, but what would happen if she didn’t?

The race to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein is in full swing, but because the California senator has lost nearly 60 votes over the past two months, some liberal Democrats are calling for her to resign.

Feinstein, who is recovering from shingles, said she plans to serve out her term and has received the support of the party leadership. But with the Senate narrowly divided, questions have been raised about options for Democrats if Feinstein does not return to the US Capitol and has not yet resigned.

Mayor of Copenhagen to California’s “Danish Capital”: Stop acting homophobic

In the self-described Danish-American capital, friendliness is part of the brand, with Solvang so outwardly perfect that it was the setting for the Saccharine Lifetime TV movie “A Very Charming Christmas Town.”

But lately – if I’m curious – the smell of something rotten in this wannabe outpost of Denmark.

For the past several months, the 6,000 residents of the rural town of Solvang have been locked in an ugly fight over how visible the LGBTQ+ community is. Even Copenhagen’s mayor has stepped in, admonishing the American city for flaunting its Danish heritage while ignoring the LGBTQ+ community.

There is no such thing as selling real estate in Los Angeles

In a city where iconic musicians, famous chefs, famous fashion designers, and Hollywood stars live and eventually die, Los Angeles Estate Sales offers insight into the lives of the rich and famous that you wouldn’t otherwise get, but on a used shopper’s budget. .

That’s why hundreds of people lined up outside Studio City, home of the beloved “Jeopardy”! Host Alex Trebek after his death last year for the chance to buy — or roll their eyes at — his director’s chair, trophies and memorabilia like a Spalding basketball signed by Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Figuring out how to navigate the glamorous world of Los Angeles real estate sales can be daunting, but the best way to learn is from the experts on how to find the best ones, avoid long lines and secure an item you desperately want.

Must read from the weekend

Interior view of the gondola cabin on display at Dodger Stadium.

(Wally Scalig/Los Angeles Times)

$300 million (minimum) gondola to Dodger Stadium? Why is Frank McCourt really pushing this? Five years after McCourt first floated the idea, the proposal is now being sponsored by an environmental organization. But skeptics point out that the stadium parking lot will be empty three out of every four days of the year. Does McCourt have something else in store?

The audio reveals a tense and emotional meeting in the DA’s office regarding allegations of gang rape in San Diego State. The Union-Tribune obtained an audio recording of the meeting, which provided insight into why the San Diego County District Attorney’s office chose not to file suit. It also provided an overview of the approach prosecutors take when working with people who report sexual assault.

California

The suit says the state of California is referring US prisoners to ICE based on racial presumptions. California prison officials are violating the rights of US citizens and other lawful residents in state custody, according to a lawsuit filed this week by current and former inmates and their advocates.

Yosemite Valley reopened Sunday ahead of schedule. Originally, parts of the park were expected to be closed during the middle of the week as the normally calm Merced River had flooded its banks due to a snow-fueled deluge. But this weekend’s floods proved less than expected.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a memo alleging that the captain will not promote an “angry black” sergeant. According to several pages of a January memo reviewed by the Times, Capt. Pilar Chavez said the black sergeant in question had “nothing come to him” at the East Los Angeles station since he testified before an oversight committee about the presence of a vice gangster within the precinct.

home and the world

The sheriff said a Texas man suspected of fatally shooting five people could have been anywhere. Francisco Oropeza, 38, remained at large Sunday more than 18 hours after shooting five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, after they told him to stop shooting an AR-15 in his yard.

The United States conducts the first evacuation of its citizens from Sudan. Hundreds of Americans fleeing deadly fighting arrived at the port of the East African country on Saturday, escorted by armed drones, in the first US-run evacuation.

A Chinese man who reported COVID will be released after 3 years. A relative and another person familiar with his condition said that Chinese authorities are preparing on Sunday to release a man who disappeared three years ago after posting videos of crowded hospitals and corpses during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hollywood and the Arts

The gloriously overwhelming quest to play the title role in the Stephen Sondheim revival. The Times recently brought together five actors to discuss the art of making art: what lessons they discover in texts they thought they already knew well, how they overcome more complex rhythms and emotional leaps, and whether these once- works resonate with today’s audiences.

In Willie Nelson 90’s, country, rock, and rap stars are being honored, but Willie steals the show. On the occasion of his 90th birthday weekend, a newly born unborn Willie Nelson gathered with a slew of his famous friends and fans at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate his decades of musical genius.

Review: In ‘Guardians 3’, super weird superhero fun doesn’t have to be rocket science. After a few failed Marvel episodes, we’re glad to see a superhero movie that actually prioritizes aesthetics, that floods the screen with innovative, well-lit visuals and reminds us of how action should be in these movies: nasty, cocky and short.

a job

The era of working from home has changed the politics of the office. Although it’s not entirely clear how the shift to more hybrid workplaces will affect the prevalence and long-term effects of office politics, a new survey finds that they persist in the hybrid world.

sports

Very good transit? Blame “The Purdy Effect” for the QBs’ draft surge. After the San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season, rookie player Brock Purdy’s play emphasized the idea that teams can find hidden gems anywhere, on any run.

‘Even more extraordinary 50 years later’: A look back at the Secretariat’s Triple Crown. Saturday’s Kentucky Derby will be the 50th anniversary of the start of the Secretariat’s Triple Crown race, a feat that many thought at the time could no longer be achieved.

Free online games

opinion

The middle and third party variant of 2024 is a good idea – but a nightmare in practice. Leaders of the Washington-based No Labels group say they have been mortally disappointed by Biden and Trump, and are determined to offer a third-party alternative. Columnist Doyle McManus writes that reaching this goal is harder than it sounds.

Does racism make you “too stupid to be a cop”? California law says yes. If law enforcement leaders can use CLEAR to set expectations—and maybe even a clean house for an old, ugly way of thinking—this is a law that must be used with the utmost intent, author Anita Chhabria writes.

Only in Los Angeles

(Anne Latini/Los Angeles Times, Photo by Getty Images)

From pottery to bookbinding, here are 11 places for your creativity to flow. Los Angeles has spaces where you can try just about anything. From candle making to Jaipur block printing and woodworking, there is someone who can teach you any art form you can dream up. So if you want to try a new craft, here are the places to start.

from the archives

April 26, 1928: A float displaying a model cake at the New Los Angeles City Hall represents a group of Los Angeles Chinese residents in the dedication procession.

(Los Angeles Times/University of California archives)

In April 1928, Los Angeles welcomed a new City Hall building that would become a symbol of downtown. According to The Times, construction began in 1926 and incorporated sand from each of California’s 58 counties into its concrete. City officials celebrated the building’s completion with three days of celebrations from April 26 to 28, 1928. The Times declared the hall “a white tower symbolizing a new era of progress and achievement for the Pacific Southwest,” “the largest in the West,” and one of the most exclusive venues in the the world “.

Among the festivities was a dedication ceremony, musical performances, and a parade that reportedly included 32,000 people.

We appreciate that you took the time to read through today’s headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to email us at [email protected]

