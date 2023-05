Mexican rescue dogs are getting ready for the next emergency mission

Puebla (Mexico) (AFP) A rescue dog and his trainer descend into a canyon during exercises in Mexico aimed at preparing for international emergencies such as the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in February.

Another member of the canine unit, a black Labrador retriever named July, assigns a paramedic and an injured man in need of help, and also allows her to be transported in an ambulance with a paw bandage.

They were among 18 dogs who took part in a training organized by the Mexican Red Cross in the central state of Puebla.

Earthquake-prone Mexico has a lot of experience in disaster rescue and its canine unit is often sent overseas on emergency missions.

In July, six bodies were found under rubble after the February 6 earthquake in Turkey that killed more than 50,000 people – its first international outbreak.

Rescue Aneth Lopez, 35, who trained July since she was a puppy, said the work “alleviated the human suffering of people waiting to receive their relatives” who had died.

A rescue dog finds a victim during a training organized by the Mexican Red Cross. © CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP

“We can’t be without each other,” she said proudly.

Alberto Pena, a 36-year-old veterinarian, said the exercises were needed to sharpen communication skills.

“The important thing about this type of training is that all the people we prepare with every day speak the same language on the topic of rescue,” he said.

The stakes are high because the work can be deadly.

A member of the canine unit, a German Shepherd named Proteo, was killed while searching for survivors buried under rubble in Turkey.

Proteo was one of more than a dozen rescue dogs sent by Mexico along with 130 military personnel in the aftermath of the massive earthquake.

Another Mexican rescue dog, Frida, has gained international fame sniffing earthquake rubble in her home country with goggles and protective stockings.

Her death in November from an age-related illness, after retiring from a decade-long career during which she was credited with saving dozens of lives, prompted an outpouring of tributes.

