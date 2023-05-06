What do you do during an earthquake





Like most other natural disasters, earthquakes tend to occur when you are least protected and unprepared.

Residents of Dhaka and some other places woke up to a 4.3-magnitude earthquake Friday morning, with the specter of a major earthquake looming over Bangladesh.

It is not difficult to find pictures of people fleeing a building in the midst of an earthquake, which is the cause of many avoidable casualties.

Here are some important considerations for preparing for earthquakes:

The American Red Cross advises getting down, covering, and holding on to protect oneself when the shaking starts.

Stay in bed and cover your head and neck with a pillow if you are already there.

If possible, drop to the ground outside and crawl towards an empty area. Avoid being near buildings, power lines, and trees.

Stop and stay in your car if you are driving. Avoid stopping near structures, trees, bridges and utility wires. Once the earthquake stops, move slowly. Avoid cliffs and bridges.

Lock your wheels if you use a wheelchair or walker and stay in your seat until the shaking stops. Brace yourself and defend your head and neck if you are unable to fall. Use your arms, a pillow, a book, or whatever else you have handy to cover your head and neck.

Preventive measures

The nonprofit humanitarian organization recommends securing the space around an individual before an earthquake strikes, to prevent injuries.

– Recognize items that may fall while shivering. Imagine the space being violently scraped and shaken in all directions and think of what could fall and hurt you. Think of things like televisions, bookcases, shelves, mirrors, selfies, water heaters, and refrigerators. To prevent injury during an earthquake, secure these things. Various harnesses, hooks, latches and other safety equipment are available.

– If you reside in an earthquake-prone area, inspect your building and consider structural upgrades.

– Consult insurance companies to check if there is earthquake insurance coverage.

Keep a power bank or a way to charge your cell phone.

Find out if there are early warning systems available in your area.

Collect food, water and medicine as shops and pharmacies may be closed.

What to do next

Be patient before standing up. Scan for any imminent threats and take precautions.

Put on sturdy shoes as soon as possible as you should expect broken glass and other debris on the ground.

Exit the building if it is safe. Locate a clear spot outside. Make sure nothing falls on you, such as bricks from a building, power lines, or trees.

It may be best to stay indoors if you don’t have a safe place outside.

Predicting aftershocks. Whenever you feel a shiver, come down, cover and hold.

– Protect your mouth, nose, and eyes from flying debris if you find yourself trapped. Your mouth and nose can be covered with a piece of cloth, some clothing, or a dust mask. Call for help. Use a loud whistle or knock three times a minute on a solid part of the building. Rescue workers monitor these noises.

Leave and move to a safer place if your home is damaged and is no longer safe. Take your supplies with you if you can.

Because candles are a fire hazard, use flashlights instead.

– Make sure there is no gas leakage before using matches, lighters, appliances or light switches. Electrical switches may spark, igniting the gas causing an explosion.

– Stay connected: Listen to local radio, TV or other news sources for emergency information.

When you can, let your loved ones know that you are safe.

