More than 50 aftershocks hit Japan after one person was killed in an earthquake | Earthquake news





A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the central Ishikawa prefecture on Friday, killing one person and injuring more than 20 others.

Aftershocks shook Japan a day after a powerful 6.5-magnitude quake killed at least one person and destroyed buildings, emergency services said, as officials assessed damage from the quake, which injured more than 20 people and shut down high-speed train lines.

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported that a 65-year-old man died when he fell from a ladder during the earthquake that hit the central Ishikawa district on Friday noon at a depth of 12 kilometers.

Nearly 55 aftershocks, some strong, hit Saturday morning, the country’s disaster management agency said, as it warned that heavy rains could trigger landslides in affected areas.

The agency said at least 23 people were injured.

Shinto homes and shrines were damaged while train services were disrupted, leaving commuters stranded at stations on Friday, which was a public holiday in Japan, part of a series of days off known as “Golden Week” when many people travel for leisure or to visit visiting family.

East Japan Railways said bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture had been temporarily halted for safety checks but had resumed normal operations, with some delays.

According to the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, there have been no abnormalities in nuclear power plants in the region.

An official from Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture, the worst-hit city, said two people were rescued after they were trapped inside destroyed buildings. Some residents of the province were seen removing rubble in the rain after their wooden houses were partially destroyed.

In pictures: Damage caused by a major #earthquake in #Japan

– Kyodo News | Japan (@kyodo_english) May 6, 2023

The earthquake registered a high six on the Japanese Shindo seismic scale, which has a maximum of seven. Japan has strict building regulations aimed at ensuring buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and routinely conducts emergency drills to prepare for a major shock.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck a fishing village in the same area in 2007, injuring hundreds and damaging more than 200 buildings on the Noto Peninsula – a scenic area on the Sea of ​​Japan coast.

Although earthquakes are common in Japan – which sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic activity across the Pacific Basin – the country is still haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake off its northeast. In March 2011. The earthquake triggered a tsunami that left around 18,500 dead or missing.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who returned from a tour of four African countries and Singapore, said on Friday that his government will take “actions urgently while communicating closely with [officials] At the site of the last earthquake.

A video clip, broadcast by the public broadcaster NHK, showed a section of a hill that collapsed and fell on a house. The channel also aired a video that an employee took while visiting a relative in Ishikawa Prefecture, which showed a room shaking for about half a minute, with picture frames shaking on the walls. Japan celebrates several national holidays this week.

