In-kind donations for IOM’s earthquake response in Turkey and northwest Syria reach US$10 million





GENEVA/ANKARA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has topped the $10 million mark in in-kind donations from various donors to help with response efforts.

“In-kind donations are extremely important for a rapid, timely and relevant humanitarian response, as core relief items such as tents, mattresses and medical supplies are not readily available in local markets due to high demand after the onset of the disaster,” said Claudia Natale, IOM Deputy Chief of Mission in Turkey.

IOM has a long history of competence and experience, as well as the facilities and organizational networks to mobilize such a massive amount of aid. ”

Despite the loss of three of its staff and damage to its facilities, IOM’s supply chain and logistics and program teams began operating just hours after the earthquakes. With the help of donors and government partners, IOM has set up logistics cells at airports to receive materials, facilitate customs clearance, and arrange transportation to endpoints.

IOM teams were able to organize trucks to transport the materials from the airports directly to the Distribution Points of the Presidency of the Migration Management (PMM) and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), as well as IOM warehouses, to be transported to northwest Syria for their use. earthquake-affected population.

IOM Turkish teams facilitated 58 airlifts including 14 cargo planes provided by Turkish Airlines and four aircraft from NATO for IOM’s earthquake response effort. In all, 215 trucks were facilitated to transport tons of in-kind cargo, which included tents, relief aid units, clothes, generators, mattresses, food boxes, sleeping bags, beds, hygiene items, kitchen sets, shoes, tarpaulins and solar lights. Stoves, medical supplies and equipment.

said Ayten from Malatya after receiving one of the donated electric heaters.

Twin earthquakes hit the country, wreaking havoc in 11 southeastern provinces, claiming more than 50,000 lives, leaving more than 100,000 injured, and forcing nearly 3 million people to migrate. Timely response to such disasters is critical to the well-being of survivors, and the support of government and partners in recovery efforts is essential.

“IOM, with the support of its donors, will continue to be part of recovery and resilience efforts and advocate for more in-kind support for earthquake victims,” said Claudia Natale.

Generous in-kind donations have been made by Romania, Norway, France, Ireland, Greece, Germany, Sweden, Slovenia, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, USAID, ECHO, as well as private donors, Flexport, And Turkish Airlines, Better Shelter/Ikea, Sante and Amazon.

For more information, please contact:

in Türkiye:

Olga Borzenkova, [email protected] or +905 539 792 7867, Emrah Özesen [email protected], +905 32 764 2575

