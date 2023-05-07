Türkiye: Earthquake Status Report 2023 No. 17, as of May 6, 2023 – Türkiye





attachments

This report was prepared by the OCHA Turkey mission in cooperation with humanitarian partners and covers the humanitarian situation and the earthquake response in Turkey. It covers the period from April 28 to May 4, 2023.

Highlights

• Partners prepare to move from providing cooked meals to alternative methods such as food packages or cash, and identify the feasibility and obstacles of independent cooking for people in different locations and types of shelter.

• 2.7 million Turkish Liras (approximately US$139,000) in multi-purpose cash assistance has been distributed through the Flash Appeal to support some 27,000 people to meet their self-identified needs in the locations where the markets operate.

Status overview

Humanitarian partners plan to reduce the provision of cooked meals to earthquake survivors in parallel with similar government announcements, and in line with funding expectations. Partners are reviewing how such a change in the way food assistance might affect different groups, and how best to safely meet the nutritional needs of people who have not been able to resume independent cooking. Most of those receiving cooked meals live in tents and other basic shelters for an extended period of time without the ability to cook for themselves. In areas where hot meal assistance will end, people will need individual or community kitchen facilities, cookware, fuel, water for cooking and dishwashing, fire safety and prevention, and other considerations. Partners note the importance of consulting and communicating with communities regarding changes in service delivery, and making information about other services available, including access to cash and voucher assistance where possible. The Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) has asked humanitarian partners to support families to resume cooking their own food by providing cooking materials.

Planning for the short and medium term for people whose homes have been damaged remains one of the most pressing needs. Government-led efforts are underway to provide improved services and upgrades to tent families in informal settlements, particularly in urban areas. However, most of the approximately 2.6 million tent residents (650,000 households) will continue to do so during the coming hot summer months, with basic living conditions and limited services, which could lead to adverse health and protection consequences. In parallel, there are concerns about shelter support packages and services available to left-handed groups in remote, rural and peri-urban areas, as well as those with minor damage but currently uninhabitable – which amounts to two-thirds of people living in tents.

The US$1 billion flash appeal to assist 5.2 million people affected by earthquakes is 30.1 percent funded, receiving $302.9 million as of May 4, 2023, including $10 million set aside by the Central Emergency Response Fund. The significant decrease in total funding received compared to last week is due to an accounting adjustment in the Financial Tracking Service. Although the three-month funding appeal through the Flash Appeal will end on 17 May, humanitarian partners will continue to work in line with the duration of projects agreed with donors.

The Turkish government continues to lead the earthquake response in Turkey in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Department and with the support of the Turkish Red Crescent. The international humanitarian community continues to support the Government in providing immediate assistance to the affected population, including through the direct contribution of in-kind relief items for later distribution. In a collaborative effort, humanitarian partners mobilize emergency teams and relief operations, providing relief items such as food, medical supplies, shelter, hygiene and dignity kits, and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, among other basic needs.

Disclaimer United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/turkiye-2023-earthquakes-situation-report-no-17-6-may-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos