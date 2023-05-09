Türkiye-Syria Earthquake: Three-month update-Türkiye





attachments

More than 400 tons of medical aid has been delivered or awaiting delivery as seismic activity devastated the area.

Almost three months have passed since the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 6 February, and humanitarian needs remain high in affected areas in both countries.

The combined effect of the earthquakes was catastrophic across the region, killing more than 55,000 people and injuring more than 100,000, making this the deadliest earthquake in the region in centuries. Hundreds of thousands of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, and millions of people remain displaced and live in temporary shelters across the region.

Direct Relief immediately mobilized emergency resources, providing field medical packages, emergency funding for search and rescue operations, as well as responding to requests for medical assistance from the Turkish Ministry of Health and local organizations in both Turkey and Syria that were providing health services to affected communities.

Since February 6, 2023, Direct Relief has provided 408 tons of medical aid, with a wholesale value of $85.3 million, to support health services in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

Financial summary

The information in this report necessarily includes unaudited figures because the organization’s formal audit coincides with its fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. The audited figures for this period will be included upon completion of this audit and report. The numbers are as of April 28, 2023.

Who donated for the response?

In response to the crisis, Direct Relief has received contributions from 48,826 donors totaling $14,122,676 from individuals, foundations, businesses, and organizations located in 110 countries (including the United States). Donations have been received from all 50 US states and four territories.

Of the total amount of contributions earmarked for the Türkiye-Syria earthquake –

$8,375,543 was submitted by 48,667 individuals

120 companies contributed $4,880,633

39 organizations contributed $866,500

How was the money used?

Of the total cash contributions earmarked for the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria received to date, Direct Relief has spent or committed $6,383,843 to improve the health and lives of people affected by the disaster.

This includes:

$1,761,920 for transportation (paid and pending)

$2,670,000 for financial assistance to organizations supporting the emergency response

$1,322,406 for the purchase of oxygen concentrators, field medicine packs, and other supplies

$629,517 for emergency personnel costs and other organizational response management expenses

In line with Direct Relief’s donation policy, 100 percent of funds received for specific emergency events is entirely earmarked for those events and none of the funds donated for the Turkey-Syria earthquake response was used for fundraising.

(As described here, all fundraising expenses for Direct Relief are paid for by the Direct Relief Foundation, which uses profits from bequests previously received to the organization for this purpose and other non-program costs.)

** Medical Assistance **

Direct Relief’s primary goal in any large-scale disaster response is to safely and securely provide emergency medical resources – requested, approved by the responsible government authority, and appropriate to the circumstances – where they are most needed, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Direct Relief’s earthquake response support can be divided into three categories: ** Medical material assistance, direct financial assistance, and information assistance. **

Even as aftershocks continue, Direct Relief has begun working with the Turkish Ministry of Health and local organizations to identify needs in real time across the country’s health system and to identify and coordinate logistics to meet as many needs as possible.

In Syria, Direct Relief has relied on longstanding relationships with groups that have been active in the country for many years and has leveraged existing aid channels to channel a large volume of aid.

Direct Relief’s primary goal in any large-scale disaster response is to safely and securely provide emergency medical resources – requested, approved by the responsible government authority, and appropriate to the circumstances – where they are most needed, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Direct Relief’s earthquake response support can be divided into three categories: ** Medical material assistance, direct financial assistance, and information assistance. **

Even as aftershocks continue, Direct Relief has begun working with the Turkish Ministry of Health and local organizations to identify needs in real time across the country’s health system and to identify and coordinate logistics to meet as many needs as possible.

In Syria, Direct Relief has relied on longstanding relationships with groups that have been active in the country for many years and has leveraged existing aid channels to channel a large volume of aid.

in Türkiye

Healthcare facilities and institutions in Türkiye that have received medical goods include:

Turkish Ministry of Health AKUT Search and Rescue Ahbap Dernegi Adana Metropolitan Municipality Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality

in Syria

Healthcare facilities and organizations in Syria that have received medical goods include:

Syrian American Medical Society Independent Doctors Association for Syrian Relief and Development

Direct financial assistance

Thanks to an influx of financial support from donors, Direct Relief is providing cash assistance to help facilities and organizations respond effectively to the massive surge of patients at a time when many healthcare facilities are damaged.

To date, Direct Relief has identified, screened, and awarded emergency financial support totaling $2,703,675 in cash support to groups responding to earthquake-related medical needs. The organization has supported groups in Turkey with $820,000 in funding and groups in Syria with $1,883,675.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/turkey-syria-earthquake-three-month-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos