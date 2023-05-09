The TallWood project is testing an earthquake-resistant structure





Researchers are redefining structural resilience this month by testing the first 10-story TallWood building made of collective wood and vibrating walls on a vibration table at the University of California, San Diego.

Written by Montana Denton, science writer (@montana_denton)

Quote from: Denton, M., 2023, TallWood Project Tests Structure Resistant to Earthquake, Temblor, http://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.309

Earthquake simulations began today at this 10-story building in TallWood, which was built with block wood and a unique vibrating wall system designed to withstand earthquakes. Credit David Baillot, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California San Diego, CC BY 2.0

Timber block may just be the building material of the future, and it is growing in popularity due to its predictable sustainability and energy efficiency. But whether it stands up to the most severe structural test of all – earthquakes – remains to be seen. Shilling Bay, assistant professor of engineering at the Colorado College of Mines, wants to find out.

To that end, the Pei-led TallWood Project, funded by the National Science Foundation, aims to investigate the resilience of residential and mixed-use wood buildings this month by simulating a series of large earthquakes on a 10-story log building—the tallest full-size building ever tested by an instrument. earthquake simulation.

Timber is not directly from trees

Massive log buildings use solid or engineered wood as the primary component of the construction. Unlike lumber harvested directly from trees, block lumber are paneled, solid wood products that are often reinforced—in this case, with cross-laminated lumber (CLT)—to improve structural performance. The material is gaining popularity as a building component and could offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional building materials such as steel and concrete.

Shiling Pei and colleagues are testing the response of wood mass to earthquakes on a vibration table at the University of California San Diego. Credit: David Pilot, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California San Diego, CC BY 2.0

“The marvel of this test is not just an improvement in our understanding and confidence in seismic design principles, but its potential to open up entirely new possibilities for sustainable design,” says timber expert and structural engineer Greg Kingsley. Kingsley, CEO of Colorado-based KL&A Engineers and Builders, brings his industry expertise to the School of Mines’ collegiate lumber endeavor, revising TallWood drawings for basic stability and completeness. He explains that to create more climate-friendly buildings, engineers must focus on reducing the overall carbon footprint of the built environment. Proponents of mass construction of timber argue that wood buildings have much lower emissions than concrete and steel alternatives; The wood used in these buildings also stores carbon, providing a green, renewable and often more cost-effective building material.

TallWood also tests a unique swing wall system that involves large planks of wood held together by steel cables or rods with significant tension forces. These panels should allow the walls to be more flexible and to sway back and forth during earthquakes but not collapse. Credit: David Pilot, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California San Diego, CC BY 2.0

Rocking walls

Kingsley says the TallWood test “is a comprehensive and unprecedented seismic simulated test on a timber building,” but it is also a test of a unique vibrating wall system.

Bay explained in a press release that the swing wall system, which consists of a solid wood wall panel that is fixed to the ground using steel cables or bars with large tension forces, is intended to reduce collapse risks and reduce seismic damage. “Exposed to lateral forces, the wooden wall panels will sway back and forth – reducing the effects of the earthquake – and then the steel bars will pull the building into its lofty position once the earthquake has passed.”

Kingsley says this lateral load-bearing system is not currently incorporated into building codes. However, the load-bearing system has the potential to augment the benefits of constructing buildings of several stories with massive timbers, called “tall logs” (hence the name of the subject matter of this news story).

The testers hope the swing wall system will help protect non-structural components in buildings, such as staircases, during earthquakes. Credit: David Pilot, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California San Diego, CC BY 2.0

Such a system is also likely to protect non-structural components within the building — such as stairs — that would be expected to experience noticeable movement during seismic simulations. In the reality of an actual earthquake, these components must be protected by the building’s exterior envelope to maintain the functionality of the interior, allowing safe egress and efficient access for the first responder.

seismic simulation

Earthquake-ready renovations can be tested with UCLA’s NHERI Large High-Performance Outdoor Vibration Table (LHPOST), which tests the seismic resilience of structures built upon. As part of the National Science Foundation’s nationwide earthquake engineering collaboration effort, the site shakes large-scale structures under realistic seismic conditions. Capable of shaking structures up to 2,000 metric tons, the table has the world’s largest load capacity compared to other earthquake simulators. Recent upgrades mean it can synthesize the same 3D ground motions that occur during earthquakes – when the ground undulates up and down, back and forth, and left to right, while also spinning (rotational motions are called rolling, tilting and yawing).

LHPOST has updated building codes and validated new technologies, and can help organizations like CalTrans, FEMA, and the Department of Energy collect critical data for construction. It also provides research groups like Pei with the ability to build full-scale facilities to develop more earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

In 2017, Pei’s team built a huge two-storey wooden building in NHERI LHPOST. The team tested their construction by simulating shaking from the Northridge earthquake, a 6.7-magnitude quake that struck Los Angeles in 1994. The building sustained virtually no structural damage after grueling testing, providing evidence of the earthquake-resistant ability of wooden buildings.

The TallWood Test Building is under construction. It’s the first full 10-story building to rock UCLA’s NHERI Big Outdoor High Performance Table in San Diego. Credit: Shiling Pei/Colorado School of Mines

TallWood test

The next step is to test a tall wooden building. Pei’s TallWood is the first chassis to be tested on the new and improved vibrating table. The project, led by the School of Mines, has been constructed at the site in San Diego, Pai says, and testing began today. The tests simulate seismic motions recorded during previous earthquakes – including Northridge’s – and will cover a range of magnitudes, from magnitude 4 to magnitude 8. The simulation is based on the subsurface testing as if the building were constructed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

During the testing weeks, the Pei team starts with low levels of vibration and will gradually increase the intensity over the course of the trial. The TallWood building is equipped with 800 cable sensors and about 60 video cameras to capture how seismic damage occurs to the structure and how it responds as tremors increase in strength. You can see some of the tests here.

The unpredictability of earthquakes requires constant human innovation—creating structures that are stronger, safer, more sustainable, and more stable. “The strength and character of earthquakes is inherently unknown, and site conditions are quite variable around the world, so the best we can do is minimize the potential for damage or collapse — hopefully very large,” says Kingsley. Moreover, the TallWood test may change the future of building construction, he says. “[This test] It could make the design of wooden high-rise buildings more economical and more flexible, which would then have the broader effect of increasing options for reducing the embodied carbon footprint of mid-rise buildings. ”

Vibrating walls were installed in the TallWood test building prior to its construction last year. Image credit: David Baillot, Jacobs School of Engineering, University of California San Diego, CC BY 2.0 References

Wichman, S., Berman, JW, and Pei, S., 2022, Experimental investigation and numerical modeling of cross-linked laminated timber walls on an elastic basis, earthquake engineering and structural dynamics, https://doi.org/10.1002/eqe.3634

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://temblor.net/temblor/tallwood-project-nheri-tests-earthquake-resistant-structure-15273/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos