Children who survived the earthquake bake “Healing Pizza” in Gaziantep





University students joined forces with children in Gaziantep’s reformatory district to bake “Healing Pizza”, in an exciting event in the earthquake-stricken city on February 6.

Students from the Department of Gastronomy and Culinary Arts of the Faculty of Tourism of Gaziantep University taught the earthquake victims in the reformatory the different stages of pizza baking.

In the area located in the district’s container city, students were baking pizza with 300 child earthquake survivors.

Kids who went into the kitchen to bake a pizza they called “Healing Pizza” and learned all the steps to create the classic favourite.

Professor Erdal Bey, deputy dean of the Faculty of Tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that many segments of society were affected by the earthquakes.

Bai stated that they had come to the area to organize activities for earthquake-affected children. He said, “We wanted to highlight the healing power of art for children. Children made their own pizzas with our teachers and students. Many people worked here. I thank those who contributed,” he said, also expressing how happy he was about the pizza event.

Container City resident Prince Anil Guren, 10, said he baked pizza for the first time. He said, “We bake pizzas in groups with our friends. We put the ingredients on the dough. I made the pizza too. The jury will taste it when the pizza is ready. It was fun and good,” he said.

