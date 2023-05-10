Shallow earthquakes on Inner Vancouver Island prompt a reminder to prepare for emergencies





Shallow inland earthquakes were recorded on South Vancouver Island, serving as a reminder for residents during Emergency Preparedness Week.

Shortly before 9:30 pm on Sunday (May 7), a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at a depth of 18.6 km near Renfrew Harbor. It was followed by a 2.3-magnitude earthquake at 9:34 pm near Sok at a depth of 10.7 km.

Two earthquakes were recorded around 10:00 pm near Sok, one with a magnitude of 0.8 on the Richter scale and a depth of 3.9 km, and the other with a magnitude of 1.2 with a depth of 3.8 km.

While the earthquakes were shallow, they were not expected to be felt by the population.

Online residents don’t seem too concerned. Reddit user Vicsyd said “2.1 is pretty small. Normally, you don’t feel it until (amount of) 4, and even then it’s very common and light. It really depends on where it is, what kind of ground you’re on, what kind of building you’re in, and how deep the quake is.” Try not to worry, and if you’re new to the island, it’s best to contact your municipality for an earthquake preparedness guide so you can plan.”

Not only did these earthquakes serve as a reminder to the islanders, but they also coincided with Emergency Preparedness Week.

The county recommends finding out about the risks in your community first, then building your emergency kit and grab-and-go bag, making your emergency plan, watching the National Earthquake Early Warning System, and if it comes down to it – drop it and cover it, and stop if you feel an earthquake.

Black Press Media has an Emergency Preparedness Guide to help Greater Victorians prepare for anything from earthquakes to fires. Find the guide online here.

Earthquake

A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded near Renfrew Harbor shortly before 9:30 PM May 7. (Courtesy Volcano Discovery)

