Northern California shook as a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits the region | world News





A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Lake Almanor in Northern California, sending tremors across the region and as far south as Sacramento. The quake, which was initially registered as a magnitude 5.7 but was later revised to a 5.5 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), struck at around 4:19 p.m. Thursday.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday afternoon, causing shaking in the northern half of the state, including the Pacific Coast and parts of the Bay Area, as well as parts of Nevada.

The epicenter was located near the southern half of Lake Almoner, northeast of Sacramento. Although no major damage has been reported yet, authorities warn that earthquakes of this magnitude can cause structural damage in the vicinity of the epicenter, according to the California Geological Survey (CGS).

The shaking was felt by residents in the affected areas, which extended to the Pacific coast, parts of the Bay Area, and even parts of Nevada. However, there is no tsunami warning or threat associated with the earthquake, as confirmed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is working with local first responders to assess any damage and provide assistance to affected communities. They urge residents to stay prepared for aftershocks and check for vulnerable neighbours.

The California Highway Patrol also felt the impact of the quake, as the agency’s Chico dispatch center experienced disruptions, resulting in the 911 line being temporarily unavailable. Individuals in the area are advised to call 530-332-1200 in an emergency.

Following the initial earthquake, a series of aftershocks shook the same area. It was the strongest follower on record with a strength of 3.0, according to the USGS.

The authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. It serves as a reminder to residents of earthquake-prone areas to prepare and take precautions to ensure their safety during such events.

