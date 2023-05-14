Earthquake victims vote in containers for Türkiye’s elections





Voters in southeastern Turkey, devastated by earthquakes on February 6, cast their ballots on Sunday in schools and containers set up in damaged school gardens in several quake-hit cities for the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The head of the ballot box and the officials who went to the schools in Kahramanmaraş in the early morning hours completed their preparations.

Some voters in Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman and Kilis, which were damaged by the earthquakes on February 6 that were described as the “catastrophe of the century”, began voting in containers set up in the gardens of the damaged schools.

Some voters formed lines in front of the containers in the garden of Zaki Karakis Secondary School in Onikichobat district.

Despite the early morning hours, citizens queued at the polls.

About 753,287 voters in Kahramanmaraş will vote in 2,405 ballot boxes for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

In the city center of Gaziantep, citizens cast their votes in schools. In Islah and Nordağı districts, which were badly damaged by earthquakes, voting containers were used in the voting process.

In Malatya and Adiyaman, in addition to the intact schools that survived the earthquake, voting containers were set up in the neighborhoods where the schools were damaged and in the container cities.

In Şanlıurfa and Kilis, citizens went to the polls early in the morning.

In Hatay, more than a million voters started heading to 3,152 polling stations to vote. Citizens in Antakya and Dafni districts voted for undamaged school buildings and containers in school gardens.

The governorate provided free transportation to citizens residing in container and tent cities and those who did not have access to transportation.

In the early morning hours in Osmaniye, citizens came to the schools to vote. They were lining up in front of the rows where the polling booths were being held.

Earthquake victims living in containers and tents cast their votes in schools in the neighborhood where their homes are located.

In Osmaniye, 385,998 voters cast their votes in 1,170 ballot boxes.

In Adana, 4,795 ballot boxes were set up for 1,612,781 voters.

