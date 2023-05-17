Archaeologists reveal the deaths of two new victims in Pompeii as a result of the earthquake | Features





Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Archaeologists working in Pompeii have discovered two new victims who they say were killed by an earthquake that coincided with a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

The Italian city may be more associated with the devastation caused by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, but these two men were actually killed by walls pulled down by a simultaneous earthquake, according to the official Pompeii archaeological site.

“Part of the south wall of the chamber collapsed, crushing one of the men whose arm raised a tragic image of his vain attempt to protect himself from the falling masonry,” read a press release issued on Tuesday.

“The conditions of the western wall show the tremendous force of the earthquakes that occurred at the same time as the eruption: the entire upper part detached and fell into the chamber, crushing and burying the other person,” he continues.

The couple, who are at least 55 years old, were found during excavations of the Insula of the House of Chaste Lovers while working to improve the building’s safety.

They were found lying in the utility room where they had taken refuge, and killed by multiple shocks as parts of the building collapsed.

Archaeologists discovered organic matter, which they believe to be a bundle of cloth, as well as glass paste believed to be necklace beads and six coins. The team also found an amphora resting on a wall and a number of bowls, bowls and jugs.

In an adjacent room, archaeologists have found a stone kitchen counter covered with lime powder, which they say indicates that construction work was being carried out nearby at the time of the eruption.

The Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sanguliano, said in the statement that this discovery “shows how much remains to be discovered about the terrible eruption that took place in AD 79 and confirms the need for continued scientific research and excavations.”

He added, “Pompeii is an enormous archaeological laboratory that has regained strength in recent years, astonishing the world with the continuous discoveries that have been brought to light and demonstrating Italian excellence in this sector.”

Details of the excavations have been published in the E-Journal of Pompeii.

The Roman city of Pompeii was buried under meters of pumice and ash in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Archaeologists have unearthed about two-thirds of the 66-hectare (163-acre) site since excavations began 250 years ago, Reuters reports.

CNN Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc. , a Warner Bros. discovery company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kadn.com/features/archaeologists-uncover-two-new-pompeii-victims-killed-by-earthquake/article_700cb107-1747-5a28-82f3-3ed40b454145.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos