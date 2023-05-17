Skeletons discovered in Pompeii showing the deadly Vesuvius earthquake





Two newly discovered skeletons in the doomed Roman city of Pompeii show that the ancient world’s most famous volcanic eruption also posed a lesser-known threat: earthquakes.

On Tuesday, the Italian Ministry of Culture revealed the bodies of two men, possibly in their 50s, who died in an earthquake triggered by the catastrophic volcanic eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79.

The bodies were found covered with masonry from a collapsed wall – and further examination showed that they had been killed by the impact, their bones shattered.

“Modern excavation techniques are helping us to better understand the inferno that completely destroyed the city of Pompeii over two days, killing many residents,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegl, a German archaeologist and director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

Two skeletons found in Pompeii were of middle-aged males who died in an earthquake during the devastating volcanic eruption that buried the city in AD 79. Pompeii Archaeological Park/AFP – Getty Images

The explosion lasted more than 24 hours and unleashed the force of several thousand nuclear bombs on surrounding Romanian towns and communities.

Pyroclastic eruptions—where hot ash and lava hurtle down the side of a volcano like an avalanche traveling at over 50 miles per hour—destroy almost everything in their path.

This wall of destruction was so fierce that fragments of ashes were found between the bones of the two men’s bodies, according to advanced scientific methods that can determine the process of events that led to the death of the victim until the last seconds of the victim.

But new methods show that the couple were likely among many people killed in the area by devastating earthquakes that struck along with the eruption of Vesuvius.

Zuchtriegel and other archaeologists write in an online journal, “Park Archeological of Pompeii,” that they had to remove layers upon layers of lapilli, small fragments of ash and volcanic material, to find the bodies. They said ash and rock fragments were estimated to fall at a rate of 220 pounds per 10 square feet for 18 hours.

The dig team excavating the Insula dei Casti Amanti, or House of Chaste Lovers, also found eight Roman containers, amphora, leaning over a well, exactly where they were left nearly 2,000 years ago.

Pompeii, located about 14 miles southeast of modern Naples, was home to about 13,000 people. Neighboring Pompeii and Herculaneum were seaside resorts favored by the wealthy Romans and both were left in ruins.

However, the place where the two men were discovered was not a large palace, but an ordinary place undergoing renovations days after a previous earthquake occurred in a period known for intense seismic activity.

“This house wasn’t particularly luxurious,” said Zuchtrieg, “it was a working place with many things like amphora, cooking pots, and they did lime work.”

“There were vials of water used to plaster the walls. Here we see a city in transformation that was trying to recover, but then with the eruption everything was crushed in just two days from hell.”

The two skeletons were found on the island of Casti Amante, under a wall that collapsed before the area was covered in volcanic material. Pompeii Archaeological Park/via AP; France Press agency

Archaeologists estimate that many of the buildings and bodies that Vesuvius enveloped in AD 79 are still buried and undiscovered.

Pompeii wasn’t rediscovered until the 16th century and has since become a major tourist attraction – a $115 million EU-funded project continuing to uncover more of its secrets.

“The discovery of these two skeletons shows us that we still need to study a lot, and carry out more excavations to bring out all that remains. [hiding] In this enormous treasure, Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement.

Earlier this year, a stately home in Pompeii was unveiled after 20 years of restoration. In 2020, an archaeologist unearthed the Roman equivalent of a fast food joint: a fresco, or hot drink counter, that would have catered to wealthy tourists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/pompeii-skeletons-discovered-show-vesuvius-eruption-earthquakes-rcna84806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos