CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says the network needs to restore confidence after the Trump Town Hall “earthquake”.





NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 9: Christiane Amanpour attended the 2018 National Board of Review Annual… [+] The Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Friedman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

CNN International Anchor Christiane Amanpour says she had a “strong exchange of views” with network CEO Chris Licht on a CNN town hall that featured former President Donald Trump. Amanpour told the Columbia School of Journalism graduates on Wednesday that “your trust in us has been shaken” by the town hall, but she hoped “we can survive and rebuild that trust.”

More than 3 million viewers watched the town hall, which featured Trump repeating his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” and critics criticized CNN for giving Trump a prime-time platform to repeat that lie and many more. Moderator Caitlan Collins tried to validate Trump in real time, but the former president spoke with Collins and refused to make any false statements.

Amanpour, who served as Columbia’s opening ceremony speaker and also accepted the Columbia Journalism Award on Wednesday, said the town hall format served Trump well, but not the viewers. “I remain respectfully opposed to allowing Donald Trump to appear in this particular guise,” she said. We know Trump and his tendencies, everyone knows that. He just grabs the stage and dominates,” no matter how insistently the moderator holds him accountable.

Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump moderated by Caitlan Collins Live from New York. [+] Hampshire

CNN / © 2023 Warner Bros. Inc. Discovery, Inc.

At one point, when Collins tried to question Trump, he called her an “evil person.” It was a defining moment, Amanpour said. “I was going to drop the mic on ‘hateful person,'” she said. “But then that’s me… I’ve been in the ring for a long time.”

“I have always chosen to speak out when it would be easier to remain silent,” Amanpour told the Columbia alumni. “I want to do what is right and sympathize with and acknowledge all those who need to trust us at CNN. I understand that for many of us the town hall was an earthquake.”

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy reported Thursday that Licht “welcomed” Amanpour’s concerns about Trump’s city council, “but stood by his decision.” Licht has defended the city council as an important showcase for Trump’s views as he leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential race.

Darcy said “Within CNN, Amanpur is far from alone in its views. In particular, the city council has been widely criticized by staff at all levels throughout the organization.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjoyella/2023/05/18/cnns-christiane-amanpour-says-network-needs-to-regain-trust-after-earthquake-of-trump-town-hall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos