100 days after the earthquakes, millions of children in Syria and Turkey are still in need





Millions are still displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives

One hundred days after Syria and Turkey were hit by the deadliest earthquakes in modern history, millions of families are still struggling to rebuild their lives. millions are still displaced; 2.5 million children in Turkey and 3.7 million children in Syria need continuous humanitarian assistance.

“In the aftermath of the earthquakes, children in both countries have experienced unimaginable loss and grief,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, who visited both countries a few weeks after the first earthquakes. Earthquakes hit areas where many families were incredibly vulnerable. Children have lost families and loved ones, watched their homes, schools and communities destroyed and their lives all turned upside down.”

UNICEF staff distribute family hygiene kits in a camp for the displaced north of Aleppo in northwest Syria on March 30, 2023. © UNICEF / UN0827887 / Oweis Children in Turkey face increasing rates of poverty

Children in an estimated 40 percent of households were already living below the poverty line in the parts of southeast Turkey hardest hit by the earthquakes, compared to about 32 percent nationwide. It is estimated that without sustained domestic and international support, including cash transfers and access to education, this figure could rise to more than 50 percent.

Vulnerable children in hard-hit areas are exposed to threats including violence, forced marriage, child labor and school dropout. The earthquakes put at risk the education of nearly 4 million children enrolled in schools in Turkey, including 350,000 migrant and refugee children.

Sidra, 10, and Huda, 9, after showering on March 9, 2023, in prefabricated bathrooms provided by UNICEF at the Sports City complex used as an emergency shelter in Lattakia, Syria. “Since the earthquake, we have not been able to take a shower. We have washed our hair, our faces and our hands using a faucet. We are very happy now!” Said Sidra. © UNICEF / UN0836323 / Haddad For the children of Syria, a natural disaster on top of 12 years of armed conflict

In Syria, more than a decade of civil war has left infrastructure in ruins and severely affected basic services. The earthquakes in February also destroyed schools, health facilities, and water and sanitation infrastructure, putting 6.5 million people at risk of contracting waterborne diseases, including cholera.

An estimated 51,000 children under the age of five are likely to suffer from moderate and severe acute malnutrition, and 76,000 pregnant and lactating women require treatment for acute malnutrition. An estimated 1.9 million children have had their education disrupted by earthquakes; Many schools are used as shelters.

On March 1, 2023, in Aleppo, Syria, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell sits with children at a school that is being used as a temporary collective shelter for children and families affected by the February 6 earthquake. © UNICEF / UN0795033 / DeebUNICEF works non-stop to meet the needs of children and families

Since the first earthquake struck in the early hours of 6 February 2023, UNICEF and partners have worked tirelessly to meet families’ most urgent needs, providing life-saving assistance including safe water, hygiene items and vaccines, along with psychosocial support and temporary learning centres. UNICEF teams are also supporting the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure and the restoration of basic services.

In Syria, UNICEF has:

It has helped hundreds of thousands of people gain access to safe water and household needs, helped more than 140,000 children access formal and non-formal education, including early learning, and supported more than 260,000 children, adolescents and caregivers with access to community mental health and support Psychosocial psychologist UNICEF Turkey Representative Regina de Dominicis visits a child-friendly space in a makeshift shelter in Hatay, after two devastating earthquakes hit southeast Turkey on 6 February 2023. © UNICEF/UN0841961 / KiliçA Top priority: helping families afford the basics

In Turkey, UNICEF remains focused on providing life-saving supplies to the 2.5 million children who still need assistance. During early recovery, UNICEF’s work will include providing cash assistance to help families afford basic necessities, helping students return to learning and continuing to provide psychosocial support to children and youth.

UNICEF is also providing financial assistance to rebuild schools and is supporting the Ministry of National Education with temporary education measures, including setting up tents for learning activities such as catch-up classes and exam preparation, and setting up prefabricated classrooms.

The road to recovery is long, and families will require our continued support. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell

“The road to recovery is long, and families will require our continued support,” said Russell. The long-term effects of the disaster, including higher food and energy prices, as well as the loss of livelihoods and access to services, will push hundreds of thousands of children deeper into poverty. Unless financial assistance and essential services are prioritized for these children and families as part of an immediate and long-term recovery plan, children will remain at greater risk of exploitation and abuse.”

When natural disasters strike, UNICEF is there to help children and their families. Your contribution can make a difference. Please donate.

Please donate

