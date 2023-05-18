A survivor of the Turkey earthquake shares his personal experience in a speech to the United Nations – Middle East Monitor





Anadolu news agency reports, a young earthquake survivor from Turkey shared his first-hand experience of two devastating earthquakes on February 6 with the international community in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting the importance of disaster preparedness.

Mustafa Kemal Kiling, 23, a university student from Hatay, one of the hardest-hit cities in Turkey with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 degrees.

On Thursday, Kylink attended a high-level meeting at UN headquarters of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, a landmark international agreement adopted in 2015.

Kielink was visiting his family when he was suddenly awakened from a sound sleep by strong tremors.

He said, “My bed was shaking so badly. When I tried to get up, the floor was shaking so badly that I thought it was going to swallow me.” “There was devastation all around us… It was an awful experience.”

“When the sun rose, we saw the extent of the devastation around us more clearly. Countless buildings were in ruins and people in the streets were homeless. Not only my hometown, Hatay, but 10 other provinces in Turkey were directly hit by the earthquakes” .

“Imagine that one out of every five buildings in Manhattan was completely destroyed. Some places from my childhood memories no longer exist. I am here today because our building did not collapse.”

Torn between the joy of the good news and the sadness of the bad for days, Kielink and his family go through intense emotions after the deadly earthquakes.

Keeling thanked the foreign search and rescue teams for their support to the Turkish people and called on the international community to prepare for natural disasters.

“We cannot predict natural disasters, but we certainly can be prepared whenever and wherever they occur. That is why I told you my story. So you understand what a disaster victim feels and experiences,” he said.

“I hope that as a result of your work here, there will be fewer disaster victims like me around the world.”

More than 50,000 people were killed in powerful earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people in 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that hit Turkey in less than 10 hours.

