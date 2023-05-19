Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits far Pacific Ocean causing small tsunami | Tsunami news





Tsunami threat passes for Vanuatu and New Caledonia, and New Zealand warns of dangerous currents, coastal surges.

Tsunami warnings have been lifted following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the sub-Pacific region southeast of New Caledonia.

The US Geological Survey said Friday that the large quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles), and countries across the Pacific issued alerts about the risk of tsunamis.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of less than half a meter (1.5 feet) were measured off Lenakel, a coastal town in the island nation of Vanuatu. Smaller waves have been measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office had earlier advised people to evacuate from coastal areas to higher elevations, according to an information bulletin.

New Caledonia, where police evacuated the coast and tsunami sirens were activated, also raised the alert later in the day.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there was no danger of a tsunami for mainland Australia, but Lord Howe Island – 780 kilometers (421 nautical miles) northeast of Sydney in the Tasman Sea – was put under a threat warning.

#LordHoweIsland is under a #tsunami warning for the marine environment after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake near the southeastern Loyalty Islands. There is no threat to mainland Australia. An 8-centimeter tsunami was observed in New Caledonia. Latest info here: https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/nvK3yXbDXx

— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 19, 2023

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said unusually strong currents and ripples were expected along the coastal areas, although there was no need for evacuations as no flooding was expected.

A national alert remained in effect for New Zealand on Friday evening warning people at or near the sea to “keep out of the water, away from beaches and beach areas and away from harbours, harbours, rivers or estuaries”.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said small tsunamis are possible in Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

The area is part of the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

The first tsunami activity that triggered these strong currents and surges may have reached New Zealand in the areas around the Northern Cape around 5:00 p.m. This may be at a later date and the first tsunami activity may not be the most significant. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYR8001

– National Emergency Management Agency (NZcivildefence) May 19, 2023

