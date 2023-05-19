Today’s Loyalty Islands earthquake: A 7.7-magnitude South Pacific earthquake has triggered tsunami warnings





A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Australia, prompting brief tsunami warnings for Vanuatu, Fiji, New Zealand, New Caledonia and Kiribati.

The quake struck near the Loyalty Islands at a depth of about 38 kilometers (24 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

A tsunami warning of up to 1 meter (3 feet) has been issued for Vanuatu. This was revised much lower than the initial forecast, from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which said 3-meter waves could hit the island nation.

It said “dangerous tsunamis” were possible on all coasts within 1,000 kilometers of the epicenter, with small waves likely to hit Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

About three hours after the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning Center announced that there was no longer a threat.

“Based on all available data, the tsunami risk from this earthquake is now over,” the center said.

An initial tsunami warning prompted authorities in New Caledonia to order the evacuation of coastal areas on Friday, a government official said, with at least one beach being evacuated.

Security official Colonel Marchi Lechia told a local radio station that seismic activity triggered sirens and ordered people to leave areas near the island’s coast immediately.

A published shakemap provided by the USGS shows the location of a magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

(EPA)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said small tsunamis were seen in Vanuatu shortly after the warnings were issued.

Tsunami waves of less than 0.5 meters (1.5 feet) were measured off Lenakel, a port city on the island nation, while smaller waves were measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it was still assessing the possibility of a tsunami.

Its civil defense agency issued a warning stating that New Zealand’s coastal communities could experience “strong, unusual currents and unexpected surges” on the beach.

NEMA said the first tsunami activity could reach New Zealand shores by 5pm local time in areas around the Northern Cape. And she warned people not to wander in the waters off the beaches and coasts.

“People on boats, live boards and in moorings should leave their boats/vessels and move to the shore. Do not return to the boats unless instructed by the officials,” Nima said.

The epicenter of the strong earthquake was in southwestern Fiji, northern New Zealand and eastern Australia, where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific Ocean.

The Australian Bureau of Standards has issued a tsunami warning for Lord Howe Island, which lies between New Zealand and Australia and is part of the Australian state of New South Wales.

“For the marine environment of Lord Howe Island, there is the potential for serious rips, waves, strong ocean currents, as well as some localized flooding on the immediate foreshore,” the Bureau of Metrology said.

“These conditions are expected to begin after 4.15pm (local time) on Friday and last for several hours. It is important to be careful and aware of these potential risks if you plan to engage in any activities in the marine environment during that time.”

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said no tsunami risk is expected for Hawaii from the quake so far.

