A 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck New York and New Jersey





USGS: In California, there is a 6% chance that earthquakes are tremors

New York was hit by a rare earthquake on Friday. A magnitude 2.2 struck south of Hastings-on-Hudson, a town just north of New York City on the Hudson River, according to the USGS.

The earthquake occurred early in the morning, and according to the survey, about 250 people in the area reported feeling the quake.

Many people were confused by the earthquake and took to Twitter to find out what was happening. Some people across the river in New Jersey also felt the quake.

I woke up to an earthquake in New Jersey at 1:50 this morning! crazy.

– Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) May 19, 2023

While earthquakes in this area are uncommon, they are not unheard of. Between 1737 and 2016, New York experienced 550 earthquakes, including a magnitude 5.9 in 1944 near the state’s border with Canada, according to the Northeastern States Emergency Consortium.

Some of these earthquakes caused damage, including one in 2002 in upstate New York that damaged chimneys and roads. In 2001, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred below Manhattan.

In 2011, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rocked New York City and other areas along the Northeast coast, including Virginia. It has also been felt as far west as Ohio, according to CBS New York.

Twitter said that this event, which shocked many, spurred about 5,500 tweets per second, which the company refers to as TPS. “For context, this Temporary Protection System is more than the killing of Osama bin Laden and on par with the Japanese earthquake,” Twitter said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Buffalo experienced a magnitude 3.8 with no major damage, according to CBS New York.

Earthquakes are most common in the so-called “Ring of Fire” along the Pacific Rim, where more than 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur, according to the Geological Survey. Therefore, California and Alaska are the two states with the highest number of earthquakes in the United States, with California earthquakes causing more damage than earthquakes in any other state.

Earlier this month, people felt a 5.5-magnitude earthquake in California’s Sacramento Valley, according to CBS Sacramento. The earthquake caused damage, with one bar owner telling CBS Sacramento that glass was shattering during the tremor.

The geological survey warned that the event may have been a precursor – tremors before another quake – and there is a 6% chance that a major earthquake will follow within three days.

trending news

Caitlin O’Kane

Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.

